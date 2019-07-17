Persisted with starting XI to ensure chemistry and cohesion – Coach Joseph

Guyana’s ‘Lady Jags’ made it two out of two with two more to go when they got past Antigua and Barbuda 2-0 on Monday evening last at the Leonora Track and Field Facility, it was also day two of the Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship, Group A.

A goal in each half of the match was enough to take Guyana to the top of the summit to date, scoring four (4) goals in their two matches whilst conceding zero (0). The starting eleven from the first match against Bermuda was unchanged and according to Head Coach Ivan Joseph, this was so for a particular reason.

“My number one thing was keep our starting eleven to give us more chemistry and cohesion, so you didn’t see a lot of changes for us since we didn’t know anything about what they did we just wanted to do the things that we needed to do to become a better football team. Did we defend well, were we organised and did we execute our attacking set plays.”

Joseph suggested that generally the team did well overall even though he felt they were a bit unlucky in the first. Goals by game Captain Brianne Desa in the 24th minute and Liana Khedoo in the 60th minute carried the ‘Lady Jags’ to victory.

Guyana’s next match is set for Friday against St. Lucia from 20:30hrs and this clash will more than likely decide which nation tops Group A as they both have two wins from as many starts. Guyana however, is top of the points table by virtue of a +4 goal difference compared to St. Lucia’s +2 (6F 4A).

It will be St. Lucia’s final match of the group, while it would be Guyana’s penultimate. With three days between the Lady Jags’ next match-up, Coach Joseph said that the intention is to get his charges away from the game at least for a day with re-generation the priority.

He commented on their next opponent: “St. Lucia has proven to be quite a prolific scoring side, they are physical, they’re fast and strong; I thought the tackles (vs Antigua & Barbuda) here were tough today and I think St. Lucia is going to bring twice that.”

Healing of whatever injuries there might be amongst players would also be dealt with ahead of what can be considered the Lady Jags’ most important match of the group.

Meanwhile, Group A play continues today with another double header fixed for Leonora from 18:00hrs when Antigua and Barbuda come up against the St. Lucians who will be searching for their third win in as many matches.

Bermuda and Suriname will then take center stage as they both hunt their first points of the competition.