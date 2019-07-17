No bail for man who allegedly stole $1.1M in jewellery, cash

Latest update July 17th, 2019 12:59 AM
A labourer who resides in West Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was charged and appeared before the courts on Monday for allegedly breaking and entering a house and stealing articles and cash at a total value of $1.1M.
Twenty-six-year-old Seon Isaacs, a father of two, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus. He denied the charge, which read that on July 12, 2019, at Cane View Avenue, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, he broke and entered the dwelling house of Sandra Adams, and stole articles valued at $700,000 and $400,000 cash, property of the said victim.
Police prosecutor Shellon Daniels told the court that on the day in question while Adams was on her way home, she noticed Isaacs putting the stolen articles in the trunk of a car, which was parked on the road some 50ft away from her home.
Adams then shouted at the man, which caused him to panic and run. Public-spirited persons in the area helped chase and catch the suspect. Some of the articles were recovered and he was arrested and charged.
After listening to the facts, Magistrate Marcus remanded Isaacs until July 29, when he will make his next court appearance.
