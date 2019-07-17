National Race of Champions rd. 2 Motul, Prem’s Electrical and B.M. Soat backs event

A release from the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) has indicated that three companies, upon short notice have readily backed this Sunday’s National Race of Champions round two which is set for the South Dakota Circuit at Timehri.

Yesterday, the release noted, Motul oil, Prem’s Electrical and B.M. Soat Auto Sales confirmed as major sponsors for the one-day meet which has been packed with a 24-race programme.

The correspondence noted the club’s pleasure in having so much support, while guaranteeing that all systems are in place for an incident free day, this Sunday.

Meanwhile, mechanics are working tirelessly to bring all the cars up to speed and everyone will be looking to outshine the GMR&SC’s best mechanic for 2018, Balram Mahadeo.

Some of the confirmed drivers for the National Race of Champions include, Nasrudeen Mohamed Jr., Raymond Seebarran, Danny Persaud, Shan Seejattan, Azaad Hassan, Motilall Deodass, Rameez

Mohamed, Anand Ramchand and Vishok Persaud.

Also confirming their participation are Team CAMS from North America. CAMS will have Christopher Lall in the group four and Afraz Ally in the Choke Starlet Cup.

On Sunday, for the first time in Guyana, there will be a Time Attack race for street cars that will be part of the 21-race programme. Each participant in this race will have a total of six laps to go all out by themselves on the track and the car that registers the fastest time will be deemed the winner.

There is an incentive up for grabs in the group two class with the GMR&SC confirming that, Ramchand’s Auto Body Shop and Wrecker Service, along with Executive Travel Service, have thrown their support behind the club to sponsor a return ticket to Miami in the United States (U.S.) for the champion Group 2 driver.

In addition, the winners of the Choke Starlet Cup, Miracle Optical Street Tuner and Prem’s Electrical Sports Tuner are set to pocket $500,000 each, while Mohamed’s Enterprise has sponsored $100,000 for the bikers with the fastest time.

The event has seen tremendous support from the business community including E-Networks, Tropical shipping, BM Soat Auto Sales, Mohamed’s Enterprise, Miracle Optical, Choke Gas Station, Special Auto, Prem’s Electrical, Nexus Machine Shop, Blue Spring Water, Motor Trend, Ramchand Auto Spares, Power Line Automotive, Motul oil and KGM security.

The club is planning a 24-race programme which is expected to feature both bikes and cars in addition to its newly-installed time attack feature.