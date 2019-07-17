Mechanic shoots girlfriend twice, later kills self

A 23-year-old mechanic of La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara is now dead after he injured his 20-year-old girlfriend by shooting her with a gun and later turning the weapon on himself yesterday.

The young lady has been identified as Faith Thompson, a Qualfon employee, and of Lot 39 Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown. The deceased has been identified as Daniel Hinckson.

Reports indicate that the incident took place around 10:45hrs. A neighbour said that she heard when shots were fired. “I was inside when I hear two sounds like shots. Lil bit after that I hear another one and I peep outside.”

According to the neighbour, Thompson was seen running out of the yard covered in blood. The police were called and Thompson’s uncle picked her up and rushed her to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

At the hospital, the young lady’s father indicated that she recently moved to Norton Street to live with her grandmother and uncle.

He indicated that the doctors told him that his daughter was shot to the neck and right thigh. “They said that she was in a stable condition; however, they don’t know where the bullet is and they will have to do some scans and x-ray to find it.”

According to information, the couple was on visiting terms, which is known to family members. The dead man’s sister, Felicia Hinckson, related that the two had recently been having relationship issues.

“I got a call around 11 this morning from my mother saying that Daniel get shoot, but we didn’t know what happen. Is when she call back the second time, then I know he died. I know that they have been having problems, but I don’t know what the cause of it was.”

Hinckson’s sister mentioned that she has no idea where her brother got the gun from and never knew him to be in possession of any weapon. “We last saw him yesterday [Monday], but I don’t know where he got the gun from. He is just a mechanic and wouldn’t have access to that.”