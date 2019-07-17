Man who allegedly stole groceries remanded

“I pleaded guilty because Mr. Bristol tell me to plead guilty… Is dem constable breaking the stalls and then dem blaming people like me.”

This was the utterance of 46-year-old porter Dexter Burnham, when he appeared yesterday before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, to answer to a breaking and entering charge.

The charge stated that on July 7, 2019, he broke and entered the stall of Nandranie Sookwah and stole four bags containing groceries valued at $116,000 – property of Sookwah.

Prosecutor Goodman objected to bail being granted to the defendant based on the penalty and nature of the offence, and the possibility that the defendant would not return to court if granted bail.

The facts of the charge read that Sookwah had secured her stall and left for home about 22:55 hrs on July 6. The next morning someone saw Burnham breaking and entering the woman’s stall. The matter was then reported to the Bourda Police Outpost.

Burnham was later positively identified, told of the allegation, arrested and cautioned. The police ranks then took the suspect to the Police Outpost where a confrontation was held and Burnham was charged for the offence.

Prosecutor Goodman also mentioned that Burnham doesn’t have a fixed place of abode, and was previously convicted for twelve months on a previous break and enter charge and six months on two charges of simple larceny in relation to receiving stolen articles.

Burnham then told the court that “Dem city constable does be breaking dem vendors stall and get we fetching out the goods, but I didn’t went in nobody stall, and they always bringing drugs and test it on we.”

Based on the explanation given by Burnham, Chief Magistrate McLennan entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. She also mentioned that it was a serious allegation, with the defendant saying that he was threatened.

Burnham was then remanded to prison until July 19, when he is expected to make his next court appearance.