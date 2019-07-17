Guyana capture nine individual medals in Junior CASA 2019 4Gold, 4Silver & 1Bronze

Latest update July 17th, 2019 12:59 AM
At the conclusion of the Individual Finals of the 2019 the Junior Caribbean Area Squash Association (CASA) on the Queens Park Squash Courts in Port-of-Spain in Trinidad yesterday, Guyana, who won a record 12 consecutive Caribbean Area Squash Association (CASA) team titles before being dethroned on home soil in 2007 by Barbados, captured nine Medals including four Gold and Four Silver and a Bronze.
Kirsten Gomes captured Gold in the Girls U-15, Michael Alphonso took Gold in Boys U-15, Abosaide Cadogan copped Gold in the Girls U-17 and Caribbean U-15 Champion Shomari Wilshire went a step further to become the Boys U-17 Champion after capturing the Gold Medal yesterday.
Results of the individual category yesterday
In the U-11 Girls division yesterday, number one seed Phoebe Gittens of Barbados beat Christiana Fernandes of Guyana 11-9, 13-11, 11-5.
Josie Marie Thong of Trinidad and Tobago beat Tiana Gomes of Guyana 11-2 11-6 11-5.
In the U-11 Boys
Grant Fernandes of Guyana beat Zevieh Abraham of British Virgin Islands 11-8 11-4 8-11 10-12 11-2
In the U-13 Boys
Seth Thong of Trinidad and Tobago beat Mohryan Baksh of Guyana 11-9 6-11 11-5 2-11 13-11
In the U-13 boys
Jaydon Williams of St. Vincent and the Grenadines beat Louis Dasilva of Guyana 11-8 11-9 2-11 11-5
In the U-15 Girls
Kirsten Gomes of Guyana beat Bajan Sumairaa Suleman 4-11 5-11 11-8 11-4 11-8
In the Boys U-15
Michael Alphonso of Guyana beat Nicholas Verwey in an all Guyana Final 11-9 1-9 11-6
In the U-17 Boys
Gianni Carpenter of Guyana beat Sebastian Levy of Jamaica 4-11 11-7 13-11 12-10
In the U-17 Boys
Samuel Ince-Carvalhal of Guyana beat Matthew Elliott of Bermuda11-9 11-8, 11-8
In Girls U-17 Abosaide Cadogan beat Madison Fernandes 11-7-13-11-11-4
In the Boys U-17 Shomari Wilshire beat Darien Benn 11-3-11-8-5-11-4
In the U-19 Girls
Makeda Harding of Guyana beat Jada Ross of St. Vincent and the Grenadines 11-2 11-1 11-6
Jul 17, 2019The CWI Level One Coaching Course is scheduled to commence tomorrow, Thursday 18 July 2019, at the National Stadium-Providence. The course is expected to involve the participation of former...
Jul 17, 2019
Jul 17, 2019
Jul 17, 2019
Jul 17, 2019
Jul 17, 2019
Sanjeev Datadin told the media that his team which argued for the legitimacy of the no confidence motion (NCM) won the battle... more
The Working People’s Alliance (WPA) is in an abusive relationship. And it seems to be enjoying its ill-treatment at the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The mess resulting from reports that the British Ambassador to the United States, Sir Kim Darroch,... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]