Guyana capture nine individual medals in Junior CASA 2019 4Gold, 4Silver & 1Bronze

At the conclusion of the Individual Finals of the 2019 the Junior Caribbean Area Squash Association (CASA) on the Queens Park Squash Courts in Port-of-Spain in Trinidad yesterday, Guyana, who won a record 12 consecutive Caribbean Area Squash Association (CASA) team titles before being dethroned on home soil in 2007 by Barbados, captured nine Medals including four Gold and Four Silver and a Bronze.

Kirsten Gomes captured Gold in the Girls U-15, Michael Alphonso took Gold in Boys U-15, Abosaide Cadogan copped Gold in the Girls U-17 and Caribbean U-15 Champion Shomari Wilshire went a step further to become the Boys U-17 Champion after capturing the Gold Medal yesterday.

Results of the individual category yesterday

In the U-11 Girls division yesterday, number one seed Phoebe Gittens of Barbados beat Christiana Fernandes of Guyana 11-9, 13-11, 11-5.

Josie Marie Thong of Trinidad and Tobago beat Tiana Gomes of Guyana 11-2 11-6 11-5.

In the U-11 Boys

Grant Fernandes of Guyana beat Zevieh Abraham of British Virgin Islands 11-8 11-4 8-11 10-12 11-2

In the U-13 Boys

Seth Thong of Trinidad and Tobago beat Mohryan Baksh of Guyana 11-9 6-11 11-5 2-11 13-11

In the U-13 boys

Jaydon Williams of St. Vincent and the Grenadines beat Louis Dasilva of Guyana 11-8 11-9 2-11 11-5

In the U-15 Girls

Kirsten Gomes of Guyana beat Bajan Sumairaa Suleman 4-11 5-11 11-8 11-4 11-8

In the Boys U-15

Michael Alphonso of Guyana beat Nicholas Verwey in an all Guyana Final 11-9 1-9 11-6

In the U-17 Boys

Gianni Carpenter of Guyana beat Sebastian Levy of Jamaica 4-11 11-7 13-11 12-10

In the U-17 Boys

Samuel Ince-Carvalhal of Guyana beat Matthew Elliott of Bermuda11-9 11-8, 11-8

In Girls U-17 Abosaide Cadogan beat Madison Fernandes 11-7-13-11-11-4

In the Boys U-17 Shomari Wilshire beat Darien Benn 11-3-11-8-5-11-4

In the U-19 Girls

Makeda Harding of Guyana beat Jada Ross of St. Vincent and the Grenadines 11-2 11-1 11-6