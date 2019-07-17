De airport losing money like a bucket wid no bottom

De public don’t know dat sometimes de political leaders does mek decisions dat don’t mek sense. Ever since 2006, de auditors keep reporting dat de airport losing money. By 2016, de airport lose more than $1 billion.

Things get so bad dat de auditors come to de conclusion dat de airport would never be profitable. But Jagdeo run and tek money to expand de airport and de airstrip. He didn’t tell people, but de plan was to bring flights from Africa to Guyana and Brazil.

De thing is dat no plane can get more than five people flying directly from Africa to Guyana and South America. Now de airport owe China nuff money dat in de end China might tek de whole airport. Dem boys seh dis is wha dem frighten, but all de politicians doing is puffing when people talk.

And when de place quiet and nobody ain’t looking, dem huffing anything dat move. Dem boys seh one man build two houses wid cement and zinc sheets from de airport.

Dem boys want see de plan and to dis day dem can’t even see a line. Patto seh he give de plan to parliament and to Ten Edghill. When dem boys ask Edghill, and he tell dem is not he place to give dem. Obviously is something dat somebody hiding and de opposition supporting de plan.

And dat is only part of de problem at de airport. Dem got de problem wid de women who claim dat de men try wid dem, and although dem complain, nobody ain’t tekking dem serious. De DPP office seh it waiting pon de police and de police seh dem waiting pon de airport people fuh sign dem statement.

Is everybody waiting pon somebody. Patto waiting pon de Chinee contractor to finish de airport suh dem can hand it over. And de auditors waiting to get de final cost. Is a waiting game.

In fact, de whole country waiting. Some waiting fuh elections, some waiting fuh a GECOM chairman and some waiting fuh see when oil gon come and people gon get real money.

Talk half and wait fuh de next auditor report.