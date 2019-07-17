CWI Level One Coaching Course scheduled to commence tomorrow

The CWI Level One Coaching Course is scheduled to commence tomorrow, Thursday 18 July 2019, at the National Stadium-Providence. The course is expected to involve the participation of former international cricketers Ramnaresh Sarwan and Travis Dowlin, current players with West Indies team experience Leon Johnson, Veerasammy Permaul and Vishal Singh, national players with the likes of Steven Jacobs, Akshaya Persaud, Antony Adams, former national player and match comments personality Jermaine Neblett, among other former players of national representation and first division player experience.

The expected participants consist mainly of individuals who have been imparting their acting in the capacity of coaches at various clubs across the country. The four day CWI Level One Coaching Course will conclude on the 21 July 2019 and will be tutored by Kumar Rampat of Trinidad and Tobago and local Territorial Development Officer, Colin Stuart.

The Foundation Coaches who are expected to participate in the said course are, Jitlal Jowharilall, Ravishwar Latif, Dhanpaul, Anthony D’ Andrade, Anil Persaud, Vishal Singh, Jermaine Neblett, Marvin Fitzalbert, FitroyCulley, Kenroy Joseph, Debra Daniels, Darnell Douglas, Andrew Williams, Ameer Rahaman, Travis Dowlin, Ramnaresh Sarwan, Leon Johnson, Veerasammy Permaul, Steven Jacobs, Antony Adams, Akshaya Persaud, Keyron Fraser, Ryan Hercules, Clive Grimmond, Kwasi Maltay, Nadir Baksh, Gregory Crandon, Rayburn Gonsalves, Kumar Bishundial, Yeuraj Khemraj, Aditya Basdeo, Darien Best, David Baird Kavita Yadram, Subrina Munroe and Kern Saunders of St. Martin.

Intended participants who are yet to finalize their obligation or arrangement for attending the course are asked to communicate with the TDO’s office of the GCB.