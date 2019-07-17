CJIA sexual assault allegation… Police probe stalled as witness fails to sign statement

The police probe into the sexual assault allegations involving an official of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) appears to be at a standstill, with a key witness involved in the matter refusing to sign a statement.

Kaieteur News understands that the file has been with police at the Brickdam Station for the past weeks.

However, a source close to the investigation revealed that the police were unable to get the witness to sign the statement.

“That‘s the trouble with this case, if the statement is not signed, then it is no use taking the file to the Director of Public Prosecutions, (DPP) for advice,” the source added.

Meanwhile, the victim in the matter has expressed frustration at the pace in which the investigation is taking to wrap up. She is fearful that her efforts to secure justice would have been in vain.

Last month, the female employee of a duty-free business operated by a concessionaire at the CJIA complained of a sexual assault cover-up. She claimed that she made a complaint that a very senior airport official forcefully kissed her twice and inappropriately touched her while she was in his office. The incident allegedly took place last year July.

The woman claimed that she complained to CJIA’s chief, Ramesh Ghir, who promised to get to the bottom of the matter. When contacted by Kaieteur News, Ghir claimed that it had been investigated, but the airport could not confirm that anything happened.

The woman had said that she never heard from the CJIA’s management about the matter again, until she decided to inquire about it.

The alleged victim has since filed a report at the Timehri Police Station.

Since the start of the investigation, police had run into trouble getting witnesses to supply statements.

The airport CEO was identified as one of those who were hesitant to produce information. He later complied.

In addition to the case under police investigation, Kaieteur News has reported that four women walked off the job in 2012 after what they claimed was systematic pressure for them to have sexual relations with another high-ranking official.

The incident had affected the women, leaving them traumatised.

At present, the airport official implicated in the case before the police is back to work at the facility. He had proceeded on leave to make way for an ongoing probe of the complaint of sexual misconduct.

The airport’s management also withdrew the airport security credentials of the woman who made the complaint. Her security pass has not been restored.