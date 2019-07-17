Bartica to get Special Needs School

The town of Bartica is looking forward to the construction of a Special Needs School to cater for those who have disabilities so that they may be included in the education system. This comes after bids for the said project were opened yesterday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB).

It attracted an engineer’s estimate of $25,993,383.

Other notable projects were for the Ministry of Public Infrastructure – Rehabilitation of Lethem Aerodrome, Region 9, which attracted an estimate of 183,000,000 – the Ministry of the Presidency, Supply and Delivery of Building Materials – Den Amstel Training Centre, as well as the Supply and Delivery of Building Materials for the Coldingen Training Centre among others.

Regional Democratic Council Region 7

Construction of Special Needs School at Bartica

Ministry of Public Infrastructure

Rehabilitation of Lethem Aerodrome, Region 9

Ministry of the Presidency

Supply and Delivery of Building Materials – Den Amstel Training Centre

Supply and Delivery of Building Materials Coldingen Training Centre

Ministry of Communities

Upgrade of Internal Access Road to Haags Bosch Sanitary Landfill Site Phase

Ministry of Public Infrastructure

Consultancy Services for Road Safety Diagnostic and Action Plan for Guyana

Ministry of Finance

Procurement of Network Recabling

Ministry of Education

Supply and Delivery of Dietary Supplies Lot 1- Dry Goods

Ministry of Agriculture-GLDA

Supply, Delivery and testing of Two Drones with High Tech Accessories

Guyana Water Incorporated

Supply and Delivery of Filter Media Lots 1&2

Maritime Administration Department

Acquisition, Supply and Installation of a Met Ocean Buoy

Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation

Supply and Commissioning of Medical Equipment



National Parks Commission

Supply, Installation and Commission of Integrated Stand-Alone Solar Powered 80W LED Streetlights for the Botanical Gardens

Ministry of Public Security

Procurement of Prison Cell Beds Guyana Prison Service

Procurement of Office Equipment and Furniture

Procurement of IT Equipment

Procurement of Desktop Computers

Regional Democratic Council, Region 7

Construction of Road at Caribese Hill

Regional Democratic Council Region 1

Construction of Road at Hosororo Hill

Rehabilitation of Port Kaituma Secondary School

Rehabilitation of Port Kaituma Primary School