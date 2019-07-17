Bartica to get Special Needs School

Latest update July 17th, 2019 12:59 AM
The town of Bartica is looking forward to the construction of a Special Needs School to cater for those who have disabilities so that they may be included in the education system. This comes after bids for the said project were opened yesterday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB).
It attracted an engineer’s estimate of $25,993,383.
Other notable projects were for the Ministry of Public Infrastructure – Rehabilitation of Lethem Aerodrome, Region 9, which attracted an estimate of 183,000,000 – the Ministry of the Presidency, Supply and Delivery of Building Materials – Den Amstel Training Centre, as well as the Supply and Delivery of Building Materials for the Coldingen Training Centre among others.
Regional Democratic Council Region 7
Construction of Special Needs School at Bartica
Ministry of Public Infrastructure
Rehabilitation of Lethem Aerodrome, Region 9
Ministry of the Presidency
Supply and Delivery of Building Materials – Den Amstel Training Centre
Supply and Delivery of Building Materials Coldingen Training Centre
Ministry of Communities
Upgrade of Internal Access Road to Haags Bosch Sanitary Landfill Site Phase
Ministry of Public Infrastructure
Consultancy Services for Road Safety Diagnostic and Action Plan for Guyana
Ministry of Finance
Procurement of Network Recabling
Ministry of Education
Supply and Delivery of Dietary Supplies Lot 1- Dry Goods
Ministry of Agriculture-GLDA
Supply, Delivery and testing of Two Drones with High Tech Accessories
Guyana Water Incorporated
Supply and Delivery of Filter Media Lots 1&2
Maritime Administration Department
Acquisition, Supply and Installation of a Met Ocean Buoy
Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation
Supply and Commissioning of Medical Equipment
National Parks Commission
Supply, Installation and Commission of Integrated Stand-Alone Solar Powered 80W LED Streetlights for the Botanical Gardens
Ministry of Public Security
Procurement of Prison Cell Beds Guyana Prison Service
Procurement of Office Equipment and Furniture
Procurement of IT Equipment
Procurement of Desktop Computers
Regional Democratic Council, Region 7
Construction of Road at Caribese Hill
Regional Democratic Council Region 1
Construction of Road at Hosororo Hill
Rehabilitation of Port Kaituma Secondary School
Rehabilitation of Port Kaituma Primary School
Jul 17, 2019The CWI Level One Coaching Course is scheduled to commence tomorrow, Thursday 18 July 2019, at the National Stadium-Providence. The course is expected to involve the participation of former...
Jul 17, 2019
Jul 17, 2019
Jul 17, 2019
Jul 17, 2019
Jul 17, 2019
Sanjeev Datadin told the media that his team which argued for the legitimacy of the no confidence motion (NCM) won the battle... more
The Working People’s Alliance (WPA) is in an abusive relationship. And it seems to be enjoying its ill-treatment at the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The mess resulting from reports that the British Ambassador to the United States, Sir Kim Darroch,... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]