Latest update July 17th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Bartica to get Special Needs School

Jul 17, 2019 News 0

The town of Bartica is looking forward to the construction of a Special Needs School to cater for those who have disabilities so that they may be included in the education system. This comes after bids for the said project were opened yesterday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB).
It attracted an engineer’s estimate of $25,993,383.
Other notable projects were for the Ministry of Public Infrastructure – Rehabilitation of Lethem Aerodrome, Region 9, which attracted an estimate of 183,000,000 – the Ministry of the Presidency, Supply and Delivery of Building Materials – Den Amstel Training Centre, as well as the Supply and Delivery of Building Materials for the Coldingen Training Centre among others.

Regional Democratic Council Region 7
Construction of Special Needs School at Bartica

 

 

 

 Ministry of Public Infrastructure
Rehabilitation of Lethem Aerodrome, Region 9

 

 

 

Ministry of the Presidency
Supply and Delivery of Building Materials – Den Amstel Training Centre

 

 

Supply and Delivery of Building Materials Coldingen Training Centre

 

 

 

Ministry of Communities
Upgrade of Internal Access Road to Haags Bosch Sanitary Landfill Site Phase

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Public Infrastructure
Consultancy Services for Road Safety Diagnostic and Action Plan for Guyana

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Finance
Procurement of Network Recabling

 

 

 

Ministry of Education
Supply and Delivery of Dietary Supplies Lot 1- Dry Goods

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Agriculture-GLDA
Supply, Delivery and testing of Two Drones with High Tech Accessories

 

 

 Guyana Water Incorporated
Supply and Delivery of Filter Media Lots 1&2

 

 

 

 

Maritime Administration Department
Acquisition, Supply and Installation of a Met Ocean Buoy

 

 

 

Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation
Supply and Commissioning of Medical Equipment

 

 

 

National Parks Commission
Supply, Installation and Commission of Integrated Stand-Alone Solar Powered 80W LED Streetlights for the Botanical Gardens

 

 

 

Ministry of Public Security
Procurement of Prison Cell Beds Guyana Prison Service

 

 

 

 

 

Procurement of Office Equipment and Furniture

 

 

 

 

 

Procurement of IT Equipment

 

 

 

 

Procurement of Desktop Computers

 

 

 

 

 

Regional Democratic Council, Region 7
Construction of Road at Caribese Hill

 

 

 

 

 Regional Democratic Council Region 1
Construction of Road at Hosororo Hill

 

 

Rehabilitation of Port Kaituma Secondary School

 

 

Rehabilitation of Port Kaituma Primary School 

More in this category

Sports

CWI Level One Coaching Course scheduled to commence tomorrow

CWI Level One Coaching Course scheduled to commence tomorrow

Jul 17, 2019

The CWI Level One Coaching Course is scheduled to commence tomorrow, Thursday 18 July 2019, at the National Stadium-Providence. The course is expected to involve the participation of former...
Read More
Guyana capture nine individual medals in Junior CASA 2019 4Gold, 4Silver & 1Bronze

Guyana capture nine individual medals in Junior...

Jul 17, 2019

Trophy Stall in GMR&SC’s Pit

Trophy Stall in GMR&SC’s Pit

Jul 17, 2019

Letter to the Sports Editor Selection of West Indies A Team

Letter to the Sports Editor Selection of West...

Jul 17, 2019

Persisted with starting XI to ensure chemistry and cohesion – Coach Joseph

Persisted with starting XI to ensure chemistry...

Jul 17, 2019

National Race of Champions rd. 2 Motul, Prem’s Electrical and B.M. Soat backs event

National Race of Champions rd. 2 Motul, Prem’s...

Jul 17, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019