Alleged cover-up of gang rapes by ranks, other cases… Top Cop says Force will brief media when investigations complete

Commissioner of Police Leslie James has indicated that the media will be briefed on several controversial matters pertaining to the Force, once these investigations are complete.

The top cop gave this assurance to a Kaieteur News reporter last Sunday, after the Force had paid homage to a number of its ranks who were slain in the line of duty.

“All of those matters you are referring to are currently under investigation, and as normal, there is a process that has to be followed,” Commissioner James said.

“As soon as investigations are completed and information is made available, you will be briefed.”

Kaieteur News had sought an update on the investigation into allegations that some police ranks, including two policewomen attached to a section of the Force’s sex crimes unit, were accused of covering up a series of gang rapes.

One of the suspects is said to be a policeman’s son.

The victims, all in their teens, claim that the policeman’s son and two others gang-raped and robbed them earlier this year. They claim they were duped into going on dates with one gang member, who drives a car.

The teens said that although the matter was investigated and the suspects apprehended, only one of the alleged rapists was charged.

An investigation is underway into claims that police ranks changed the young women’s statements to indicate that the victims were unable to identify their attackers.

Kaieteur News understands that one of the implicated female ranks has been barred from travelling overseas. The individual reportedly recently retired from the Force and was attempting to go for a vacation in the US.

A female colleague was removed from the unit that investigates sex crimes and posted to another station.

According to reports, two male ranks accused of aiding in the cover-up were also transferred to other police stations.

One individual, a lance corporal, was removed from the Criminal Investigation Department.

The two male ranks are said to be related to one of the alleged rapists.

Kaieteur News was told that persons close to the alleged rapists gave one victim’s family some $200,000 to avoid prosecution. However, the other alleged victims have reportedly refused compensation.

Kaieteur News had also sought information into allegations that had been levelled against Crime Chief, Deputy Commissioner Lyndon Alves and other police officers.

Alves was sent on leave pending the outcome of a probe, which is being conducted by the Force’s Office of Professional Responsibility.