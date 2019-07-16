US chemical company, John Fernandes to meet residents over planned storage facility

A US chemical company which is seeking permission to operate a storage facility in Industrial Estate, Georgetown, yesterday said that it will meet with residents this week to address questions.

This was after objections were raised by persons in the communities nearby.

Nalco Champion (Guyana) Inc. yesterday disclosed that it has developed plans for a chemical storage facility in Georgetown, Guyana, that is important for the new oil and gas production that will “support” the Guyana economy and community.

“The company has applied to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for authorization to build and operate the facility.

As part of this review, the EPA will conduct an Environmental Impact Assessment to ensure that Nalco Champion’s planned operations are safe for the community.”

Nalco Champion (Guyana) and John Fernandes Ltd., the company that owns the site of the proposed warehouse, will be hosting a public meeting with community members later this week to address the questions they have raised about the impact of warehouse on the surrounding area.

“Our top concern is ensuring safety of the environment and the communities in which we operate,” said Eric Scott, Nalco Champion Guyana’s warehouse manager.

“Our people also live and work here, and we recognize that our neighbours may have questions about our operations. We are committed to working with the EPA and look forward to the opportunity to share more information with the local community and address any concerns they may have regarding our operations and the safety plans we have in place.”

The proposed facility at John Fernandes Ltd. Inland Terminal at 4055 Industrial Site, Ruimveldt, Georgetown, encompasses 5,000 square meters and will only warehouse chemical products. Nalco explained that there will be no manufacturing at this site.

The US Company said that the stored chemicals at the location would be very similar to common household items such as rubbing alcohol, paint thinner, gasoline and diesel.

“We recognize the importance of being a responsible neighbour in the community and operating in compliance with all Guyanese regulations at our proposed facility,” said John Waldvogel, Nalco Champion Guyana’s Country Readiness Manager.

Nalco Champion made it clear it responsibly operates similar locations in hundreds of communities today and has a proven track record of safe, sustainable operations and community involvement.

Nalco Champion, an Ecolab company, provides safe, sustainable chemistry programmes and services to the upstream and midstream oil and gas industry, refineries and petrochemical operations in more than 170 countries around the world.