“The previous Magistrate didn’t give us justice so we fight again”- court hears

Forty-five-year-old Natasha Blackman, and 43-year-old old Jason Sobers, yesterday appeared in a city court to answer to an assault causing actual bodily harm charge.

The duo appeared before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.

The court heard that they are neighbours. The charge alleged that on June 23, 2019, at Rosemary Lane, South Cummingsburg, Georgetown, Sobers assaulted Blackman so as to cause her actual bodily harm.

On the said date at Rosemary Lane South Cummingsburg, Blackman assaulted Sobers so as to cause him actual bodily harm.

When asked if they had any explanation for their actions, Sobers said, “Moms, is a usual thing. She always fatiguing me. We had a same matter like this before but when we went to court the Magistrate did not do anything so this is what happen again.”

Blackman remained silent on the issue.

Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus placed the duo on bond to keep the peace and ordered that they each post $10,000 bail. The matter was then transferred to another court for a trial date.