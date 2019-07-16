On his 74th birthday, Pres. Granger gifts laptops, printers to five NGSA students

President David Granger, yesterday afternoon gifted five successful National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) students with laptops and printers as he celebrated his 74th birthday.

The President was the guest of honour at a birthday luncheon hosted by the People’s National Congress (PNC) at the Baridi Benab, State House compound.

The beneficiaries are Suraj Persaud from Chateau Margot; Dhaniram Ramotar, from Parika and Shaquan Fullerton, from Rosignol; all of whom gained places at Queens College.

Saskiyah Wilkinson from Diamond; and L-Dee Johnson from Clonbrook, gained places at the Bishops’ High School.

The laptops and printers were presented as birthday presents from the PNC to the President. The provision of the equipment to the five students is in keeping with President Granger’s thrust to improve access to education.

The President said being able to enhance children’s access to education is the best gift he can give to the nation’s children.

“Today marks the fourth anniversary for the Public Education Transport System (PETS) or what some of you know as the Three B’s. I have 29 buses on the road now and every river has at least one boat taking children to school free so the programme is working well.

“I feel very humbled with everything that has taken place. The students are the best persons to give the computers and this is the best occasion to present computers to the children,” he said.

The Head of State, who was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma in 2018, also thanked his wife of 49 years, Mrs. Sandra Granger, his medical team, Cabinet members and all other persons who supported him during his treatment and recovery.

President Granger said that as he recovers, it is his desire to continue building a country where unity, prosperity and sustainability are a norm.

“I am full of gratitude to all these people without whom I would not have been here but I am recovering. We have inherited the biggest, most beautiful, most bountiful country in the Caribbean.

It is an honour and privilege to be the Head of State but it is a tremendous responsibility because I feel duty bound to bequeath what we have to the next generation. We are the trustees; it is not ours,” he said.

Representatives from the People’s National Congress (PNC), A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) and Alliance for Change (AFC), extended greetings to the Head of State.

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, Vice Presidents Khemraj Ramjattan, and Sydney Allicock, other Ministers of the Government and Members of Parliament and some members of the President’s family also attended the luncheon.