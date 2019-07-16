National Race of Champions round 2 Stefan Jeffrey joins group-three action

Latest update July 16th, 2019 12:59 AM
Sunny skies are forecasted for this Sunday’s second round of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) National Race of Champions that is scheduled for South Dakota Circuit, Guyana’s only race circuit, which is located at Timehri.
Confirming his participation for the event, which will see international drivers competing, is Stefan Jeffrey. Jeffrey, who is the cousin of Guyana’s first Caribbean Motor Racing Championship (CMRC) Group 4 champion; Kristian Jeffrey, will be gearing up in the Group three class in his Honda Civic motor car.
This will be Jeffrey’s first appearance since 2017 at the circuit after missing out due to a mechanical issue. “The car didn’t run last year. It had a lot of issues that still needed to be sorted. It was going to run in November then the gearbox broke.”
Jeffrey burst on to the racing scene when he won his first championship in his debut back in 2007 but after migrating to focus on his studies, he returned home and built his group three car.
The reigning GT Motorsports Grand Prix four-stroke champion explained to this publication that, “It has been a few years developing the car with multiple podiums and a few victories but we’re still sorting
through some minor issues with the car before we see its full potential but it is currently good enough to get on the podium this Sunday.”
Stefan’s team of mechanics includes Justin Jardine, Kris Gonsalves, Mario Jardine, Junior Jacobs, while his sponsors include Automotive Art, Brava Lubricants and Cristal car care products.
Also confirming their participation are Team CAMS from North America. CAMS will have Christopher Lall in the group four and Afraz Ally in the Choke Starlet Cup.
On Sunday, for the first time in Guyana, there will be a Time Attack race for street cars that will be part of the 21-race programme. Each participant in this race will have a total of six laps to go all out by themselves on the track and the car that registers the fastest time will be deemed the winner.
The event has seen tremendous support from the business community including E-Networks, Tropical shipping, BM Soat Auto Sales, Mohamed’s Enterprise, Miracle Optical, Choke Gas Station, Special Auto, Prem’s Electrical, Nexus Machine Shop, Blue Spring Water, Motor Trend, Ramchand Auto Spares, Power Line Automotive and KGM security.
