Man fires rifle at creek, arrested

An evening of celebrations ended unfortunately for a 32-year-old man who became excited and whipped out a rifle and discharged several rounds at a creek along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway. It was reported that the man was partying with some friends Sunday evening when he fired off the gun. Luckily, no one was hurt; but police were quickly summoned to the scene.

The man, a mechanic, was arrested and taken into custody. He has since retained Attorney-at-Law Siand Dhurjon. The exact weapon was a large automatic rapid fire rifle.

While there, police realized that he was not a licensed firearm holder. The man is presently at the Brickdam Police Station and is expected to appear at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts tomorrow.

He is expected to be charged with discharging a loaded firearm in a public way; and possession of illegal gun and ammunition.