Man, 63, gets 20 years for sexual activity with girl, 4

Latest update July 16th, 2019 12:59 AM
A 63-year-old man will be spending the next 20 years behind bars. He admitted, yesterday, that he engaged in sexual activity with a four year-old girl.
The man, George Ramkissoon, called “Skeage”, appeared before Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall at the Sexual Offences Court in Demerara.
He admitted that on January 4, 2016, he engaged in sexual activity with the four-year-old girl. In calculating an appropriate sentence for Ramkissoon, the judge considered his early guilty plea, as well as his age. He only becomes eligible for parole after serving 15 years of the sentence.
According to information, Ramkissoon is presently serving a jail sentence for indecently and sexually assaulting the same girl.
The confessed rapist was represented by lawyer Rabindra Mohabir, while the case for the prosecution was presented by State Counsel Tuanna Hardy and Sarah Martin.
