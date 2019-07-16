Linden Chamber of Commerce fully behind NICIL-inspired development plans

The regularisation of lands as an asset for business transactions was one of the front-burner issues addressed in-depth when members of the Linden Chamber of Industry, Commerce and Development [LCICD] met recently with Head of the National Industrial and Commercial and Investments Limited [NICIL], Mr. Colvin Heath-London.

The members of the Chamber are elated about this development. This was intimated by the Chamber’s President, Mr. Victor Fernandes, who called the recent collaboration “a golden opportunity for the holistic development of Linden”.

Fernandes revealed that he and the entire Chamber are still reeling with excitement from the outcome of the meeting, adding that the clarification of a number of issues which were addressed have now paved the way for forward movement.

“The Chamber is very pleased to have met with NICIL and more in particular, Mr Heath-London. We are heartened by the several excellent responses from our membership about the discussion that we have had, as many felt that it was not only useful but beneficial to both sides,” he asserted.

The Chamber President went on to note that the recent meeting helped members to have a refreshed understanding of NICIL and its role in the continued development of Linden.

“We had candid conversations on several issues of concerns of perceived notion which we are confident will result in a strengthened and more purposeful relationship,” said Fernandes.

“Mr Heath-London outlined NICIL’s role and plans for our community that would be of significant benefit to all,” he added, pointing out that the facilitation for space for investors for business development was another key issue that was addressed.

“NICIL took the lead in enhancing our tourism product by refurbishing our heritage site Watooka House adding to its attraction deck on the river front. This certainly demonstrates genuine interest in forging collaboration and aiding in the continued developmental and enhancement of Linden as a destination town,” the Chamber President shared.

As he turned his attention to the Guyana Initiative Against Climate Change [GIACC], Fernandes said that the Chamber remains united and committed to supporting a number of potential investors of a solar farm and engineering operation.

“It is also in keeping with President [David] Granger’s initiative…However we would like consideration to be given to the environmental concerns for our waterways and the Blue Lake of north-east Kara Kara which has become the identity of Linden, far and wide,” the Chamber head noted.

Fernandes, moreover, made it clear that the Lake must be preserved for the people of the Linden community, stressing that any lease agreement should be “minus this facility and its access”.

“The Chamber was reliably informed of NICIL’s willingness to consider suitable locations and would like to encourage fruitful dialogue on a location that is very suitable,” Fernandes stated. He underscored that as a primary stakeholder, the Chamber is of the view that NICIL’s role is of utmost importance to the development of the community.

“We stand in support of NICIL and the initiatives that we have agreed on collectively and collaboratively as we are of the firm view that moving ahead with the development of Linden is a role that can see participation from various stakeholders,” he said.

Even as he considered that “NICIL owns a significant portion of lands and properties around,” Fernandes said, “I am very encouraged by the continued efforts of its Head to make things happen and this is the level of spirit and interest that we need to see if holistic development of communities like Linden are going to be achieved.”

In reaffirming the Chamber’s commitment and support to the initiatives and collaboration that have been mooted by NICIL, Fernandes said, “We stand ready with a number of investors who have already expressed interest in investing further in Linden.”

As such, he made a passionate appeal to investors to recognise that Linden has the potential which will result in significant growth and development in another five years or so.

Fernandes said that the Chamber, through its various connections, will reach out and lend any support and/or assistance to investors who are genuinely interested in playing meaningful roles in helping to materialise the plans of making Linden a destination town.

“The Chamber will continue to lend its support to investment that would bring economic and social development to Linden,” Fernandes added.