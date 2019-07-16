Jagdeo fuhget Soulja Bai does got to church

Fuh de first time Jagdeo sit down in he house a whole weekend without going anywhere. He was waiting fuh a phone call from Soulja Bai.

He sit down after he and Soulja Bai couldn’t agree on who would be de GECOM chairman when dem meet whole week last week. Before de two of dem meet Jagdeo select a team and Soulja Bai select a team to see if dem could select a GECOM chairman.

That didn’t work out. That is how Jagdeo send to tell Soulja Bai that he would like to meet over de weekend. That is why he was waiting home all weekend. He don’t go to church but Soulja Bai don’t miss a Sunday.

Then again, de Monday was Soulja Bai birthday and he didn’t want anybody to spoil he mood before de big day. That is why he didn’t set up no meeting wid Jagdeo.

And while de two of dem dodging one another de Traffic Chief trying to ketch people who riding bicycle without lights and brakes. Fuh decades people stop riding wid brakes and lights. People does stop bicycle wid dem foot.

If dem live in a dark area dem would walk wid a torch light. But most times dem young boys know that if dem can see wha coming dem safe. De Traffic Chief seh he gun go pun de road and look fuh all dem bicycles that don’t have lights and brakes.

Dem boys seh he don’t have wuk to do suh he looking fuh wuk. He could get a bicycle and start riding to wuk when de day come. And when de brakes cut he gun find out how good he foot is fuh drag pun de road when he want stop.

He coulda look at dem car wha crashing and dem motorcyclists that riding without helmet. Perhaps dem too fast fuh him. But because he want to show that he doing something he going after bicycles. That is wha people mean when dem talk bout picking pun poor people.

Talk half and watch dem bicycles embarrass de Traffic Chief.