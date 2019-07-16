Disrespect for CCJ’s ruling exposes Guyana to grave danger- Jagdeo

It is the view of Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo, that the government’s failure to respect the ruling of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), which states that elections must be held within three months and that Cabinet should resign, will place Guyana on a dangerous precipice.

The PPP General Secretary expressed this opinion at a press conference that was held at his Church Street Office yesterday.

There, Jagdeo reminded that Guyana has a case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in defence of its territorial waters against the spurious claims of Venezuela.

On this premise, Jagdeo said, “If we have a ruling in favour of Guyana at the ICJ then Venezuela can do the same thing. We would have no moral authority to argue that they must respect the decision of the ICJ because here you have a government that is not respecting the CCJ’s ruling.”

The Opposition Leader added, “They are exposing Guyana to danger but this doesn’t affect this corrupt cabal. They don’t care about how we are viewed around the world…Our democratic credentials have now been shattered.”

Be that as it may, the PPP General Secretary disclosed that he met with Foreign Secretary, Carl Greenidge, recently and informed him that while there is a period of uncertainty given the constitutional crisis Guyana has landed in, the Opposition is unreservedly in support of the government’s case before the ICJ.

And if a letter to that effect is needed, Jagdeo said he is more than willing to ensure this is done.