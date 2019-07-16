Correction/Apology

Latest update July 16th, 2019 12:59 AM
In our Monday July 15 edition, under the headline ‘Five suspects in murder of moneychanger, daughter…discovery of getaway car led sleuths to gang,” we incorrectly carried the names and photographs of Julian Headecker and Matthew Estwick.
These two were included with the names and photographs of three other individuals, who were deemed to be suspects in the murders of moneychanger Aaron Latchman and his daughter, Arianna.
Neither Julian Headecker nor Matthew Estwick is a suspect in the deaths of the Latchmans.
We wish to unreservedly apologise to Julian Headecker, who was detained and questioned, and Matthew Estwick over this grave error.
We also apologise for any embarrassment we may have caused them and their families.
