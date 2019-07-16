Latest update July 16th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Correction/Apology

Jul 16, 2019 News 0

In our Monday July 15 edition, under the headline ‘Five suspects in murder of moneychanger, daughter…discovery of getaway car led sleuths to gang,” we incorrectly carried the names and photographs of Julian Headecker and Matthew Estwick.

Julian Headecker

Matthew Estwick

These two were included with the names and photographs of three other individuals, who were deemed to be suspects in the murders of moneychanger Aaron Latchman and his daughter, Arianna.
Neither Julian Headecker nor Matthew Estwick is a suspect in the deaths of the Latchmans.
We wish to unreservedly apologise to Julian Headecker, who was detained and questioned, and Matthew Estwick over this grave error.
We also apologise for any embarrassment we may have caused them and their families.

 

More in this category

Sports

Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship – Group A… ‘Lady Jags’ maintain hold at the top with victory over ‘The Benna Girls’ – St. Lucia thump Bermuda

Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship – Group A… ‘Lady...

Jul 16, 2019

By Franklin Wilson Guyana’s ‘Lady Jags’ turned in another encouraging performance which was enough to blank Antigua and Barbuda by a similar score line as their first win against Bermuda when...
Read More
DOS Jones happy with standard of Schools’ basketball

DOS Jones happy with standard of Schools’...

Jul 16, 2019

National Race of Champions round 2 Stefan Jeffrey joins group-three action

National Race of Champions round 2 Stefan Jeffrey...

Jul 16, 2019

Preparations underway for sixth Annual Grenville Felix Memorial cycle race

Preparations underway for sixth Annual Grenville...

Jul 16, 2019

Let’s Bet Sports supports Jefford Track & Field Classic

Let’s Bet Sports supports Jefford Track &...

Jul 16, 2019

Guinness Group Stage Fixtures commence Friday at NCC Tarmac

Guinness Group Stage Fixtures commence Friday at...

Jul 16, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • The caretaker is in the house!

    The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) has designated the Granger-administration as a caretaker government. A vote of no-confidence... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019