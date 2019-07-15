With a bounty of fruit on his hands…Farmer Richard Boodoo to invest in canned juices, concentrates

Mr. Richard Boodoo has successfully created a farmer’s paradise with well-groomed, high yielding fruit trees and ground provisions. He plants lemons, soursop, tangerine, seedless lime, sweet potato and cassava on over 100 acres of farmlands located at St. Lawrence (27 acres) and LaCarbu (84 acres), East Bank Essequibo.

He has been farming in excess of 14 years. Over this period, Boodoo has secured locally, retail and wholesale markets for his produce. Owing to proper management, improved farming techniques and continuous expansion of farmlands, Boodoo’s farm has been producing bountifully. However, his current market cannot use up all the produce.

When life gives you an abundance of fresh fruits, what do you do? Make juices, of course. Second generation farmer, Sonia Boodoo, who assists her father, believes that by processing the surplus fruits into fresh juices and concentrates, their investment would be sustainable as well as profitable.

“My father’s farm is too big to fail. He and his workers put in a lot of time into having our farm the way it is. We will continue to sell to our retail and wholesale customers and still have enough fruits to produce juices and juice concentrates,” Sonia said.

“Our plan is to have a mechanized assembly line from washing to packaging for our fruit juices but owing to financial constraints, we will be starting with a small juicing facility comprising cold storage for fruits. This will be at the St. Lawrence farm. Our juices will be produced fresh on the farm.”

The businesswoman related that a market research conducted highlighted the need for both local fresh juices and juice concentrates. The findings have encouraged the Boodoos to focus on branding and packaging.

“There are businesses that sell local juices in those plastic cups. We are looking to differentiate with our quality and packaging. Persons must be able to purchase a quality local juice that says Guyana is moving ahead. This is the message we want to give our tourists also,” she said.

Moving their business to the next level requires the involvement of the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI), an organisation Mr. Boodoo is familiar with. Boodoo has applied to the National Plant Protection Organisation; a department of NAREI to have his farm certified. The process has begun.

According to NAREI’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Oudho Homenauth, Mr. Boodoo has an impressive farm that has benefitted from technical support from NAREI over the years. Extension Officers have been advising him on planting techniques, maintaining fruit size among others.

“Mr. Boodoo’s confidence in the agriculture sector is commendable. We have been promoting agriculture diversification and value addition for food security as well as export purposes. Moreover, from all indication the farmer’s intentions are along that line. His farm is impressive and once he has reached all requirements the farm will be certified. This will be important to access some markets and export,” Dr. Homenauth said.