While Guyanese fighting people crying

Life really funny. While dem armchair lawyers talking ‘bout what should happen fuh de elections, people elsewhere holding dem head and crying because dem lose a game.

Tek de World Cup finals. New Zealand nearly win fuh de first time. Somebody throw de ball to run out Ben Stakes and de ball hit him. If it did only hit him was alright because New Zealand was close. But de ball dat hit Stokes run away fuh four and give England two extra runs.

In de end, de score tie suh dem play a Super over. England mek 15 and New Zealand mek 15 but England win because dem hit one four more than New Zealand. Big men cry.

Then dem had de tennis finals. Djokovic and Federer play like if dem life depend on it. At one stage, it look like if Federer would win because he break Djokovic. Djokovic break back and dem fight tooth and nail till dem play a tie-breaker. Djokovic win and Federer cry.

Dem two incidents mek me remember de song dat she, ‘So near yet so far away.’

Is like Guyana elections. So near, yet so far away and all because of de oil money. Dem boys never see people fight to get into power like dis. Is not dat people want to do good fuh Guyana. Dem want to do good fuh demself. Fuh dem, money never too much. Is like people want money to mek up dem bed.

Couple weeks ago, people was campaigning. At de same time, dem was waiting pon de CCJ fuh decide fuh Guyana. Dat didn’t happen suh both Soulja Bai and Jagdeo interpreting de situation differently.

Dat is why Dem boys want de two of dem to sit down and tek a drink. Who get drunk first win de elections. Jagdeo don’t drink and Soulja Bai don’t drink suh is a good bet fuh see who gon drunk first.

In any case, people might have to go to de CCJ again fuh mek de decision.

Talk half and watch people cry.