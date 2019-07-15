The Coalition Govt. should call elections as per constitution

DEAR EDITOR,

The ruling APNU+AFC Coalition should immediately dissolve parliament and set a date for elections as instructed by the CCJ. The incumbent Coalition is in a better position than the opposition to come out ahead, and a recent survey I conducted shows it’s base ready for an elect whereas the opposition base is divided.

But the government appears wanting to avoid early elections fearing defeat. The public believes that its behaviour relating to its defeat in the no confidence motion (December 21) points to such a conclusion. In addition, the Coalition has been coming up with all kinds of lame excuses or shenanigans to delay constitutionally due elections. There is no credible reason to have concern over the outcome of an election. Contrary to what the Coalition or the public may feel, the incumbent Coalition enjoys a significant advantage over the opposition PPP/C and the minor parties in early elections as required by the constitution following the announcement by the Caribbean Court of Justice that the government was defeated in a no confidence motion. The Coalition may very well win early elections and stand to lose support in a delayed elections giving the opposition parties critical time to get their acts together like coming together to defeat the ruling alliance. A united opposition defeats the coalition.

The PPP/C seems to be experiencing internal conflict and serious division within its rank (Central Committee and Ex Co). The leadership is not united for an election. Its support base is also divided with a significant proportion telling interviewers in a recent opinion poll that they will not vote. This puts the PPP/C in a disadvantaged position vis-à-vis the APNU+AFC coalition. Analogously, the leadership of APNU is united behind the incumbent David Granger. The party’s base is also solidly behind the President giving it an early advantage over the PPP/C. Its base wants to vote now to settle the issues of no confidence and return the economy to stability. This puts the Coalition out in front of the opposition.

The PPP/C seems not very organised to take on the APNU led Coalition whereas the latter seems well organised and oiled for an election. The APNU+AFC seem to be preparing for an election and its base seems ready to vote for re-election. In addition, APNU+AFC enjoy the advantages of incumbency with massive state and private resources at its disposal to influence the outcome of an election. And the minor parties also seem disorganised and may not be able to qualify to be on the ballot if an election is called soon. They lack resources and time to get candidates to challenge the Coalition. However, if the election is delayed, the minor parties may very well have the time to get the required signatures and candidates to become eligible to be on the ballot.

If I were an advisor, I would suggest that the Coalition beat the iron while it is hot – call an election soonest to catch the PPP/C and the minor parties off guard. The sooner an election, the greater will be the advantage of the APNU+AFC to retain power. The opposition is unlikely to come together within nine weeks to mount a credible alliance to unseat the Coalition. It will make the Coalition look good as following the laws and the constitution and the orders of the CCJ. This in itself could help it win over undecided voters and trump the opposition.

Yours truly,

Dr. Vishnu Bisram (Ph.D)