Several Guyanese players advance to the Junior CASA Semis in T&T

News coming to hand just before press time yesterday shows several Guyanese players moving through to the semi finals in the Junior Caribbean Area Squash Championships (CASA) which started yesterday in Trinidad & Tobago.
Last evening Gianni Carpenter was on court playing his Boys Under-17 quarter finals match.
But those moving to the semis in their respective categories are:
Boys Under 13
Louis Da Silva
Mohyryan Baksh
Girls Under 15
Kirsten Gomes
Boys Under 15
Michael Alphonso
Nicholas Verwey
Girls Under 17
Abosaide Cadogan
Madison Fernandes
Boys Under 17
Shomari Wiltshire
Samuel Ince Carvalhal
