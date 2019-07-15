Several Guyanese players advance to the Junior CASA Semis in T&T

News coming to hand just before press time yesterday shows several Guyanese players moving through to the semi finals in the Junior Caribbean Area Squash Championships (CASA) which started yesterday in Trinidad & Tobago.

Last evening Gianni Carpenter was on court playing his Boys Under-17 quarter finals match.

But those moving to the semis in their respective categories are:

Boys Under 13

Louis Da Silva

Mohyryan Baksh

Girls Under 15

Kirsten Gomes

Boys Under 15

Michael Alphonso

Nicholas Verwey

Girls Under 17

Abosaide Cadogan

Madison Fernandes

Boys Under 17

Shomari Wiltshire

Samuel Ince Carvalhal