National Gymnasium & Marian Academy Badminton Camps 2019 concludes

Latest update July 15th, 2019 12:58 AM
Both the Guyana Badminton Association (GBA) & Ansa McAl Badminton Camps concluded on Saturday last. The Camps, which were conducted by National & International Badminton Champion Narayan Ramdhani, who is home on University break from Canada, and he was assisted by Junior Sportswoman of the Year, National & International Champion Priyanna Ramdhani and National Under-19 Champion Akili Haynes. Special mention must also go to Ms. Angelica Alberto who assisted during the Tournament.
The GBA was very happy to see the attraction of participants who took part in both Camps and Narayan gave out a Yonex Racket Free to all who took part to encourage them to continue playing Badminton after the Camps.
On the Final Day, Saturday 13th, a Mini Tournament was played off for both Camps and the results are as Follows:
National Gymnasium Camp:
C-Division Singles:
1st Place: Gianna Ramnarine
2nd Place: Pavani Singh
B-Division Singles:
1st Place: Narayan Goodridge
2nd Place: Amor Drayton
3rd Place: Amani Drayton
4th Place: Darius Joseph
A-Division Singles:
1st Place: Matthew Beharry
2nd Place: Aadesh Hooblall
3rd Place: Samuel Haynes
4th: Place: Mishka Beharry
Marian Academy Camp:
B-Division Singles:
1st Place: Angalie Maharaj
2nd Place: Adam Mohamed
3rd Place: Maxwell Viapree
4th Place: Jaquize Chase
A-Division Singles:
1st Place: Damien Braam
2nd Place: Ruel Rambiriche
3rd Place: Tyra Gomes
4th Place: Parveen Memraj
The GBA would like to thank all who helped to make these Camps a success and a very special thanks to Gabriel Lopes & Ansa McAl.
Jul 15, 2019News coming to hand just before press time yesterday shows several Guyanese players moving through to the semi finals in the Junior Caribbean Area Squash Championships (CASA) which started yesterday...
Jul 15, 2019
Jul 15, 2019
Jul 15, 2019
Jul 15, 2019
Jul 15, 2019
The most left-wing party in Europe, in my opinion was Syriza in Greece led by Alexis Tsipras. In 2015, Syria won the general... more
It is pay day. You go the Pay Office and uplift your monthly earnings. As you are walking out, you notice a fellow worker... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The mess resulting from reports that the British Ambassador to the United States, Sir Kim Darroch,... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]