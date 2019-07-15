National Gymnasium & Marian Academy Badminton Camps 2019 concludes

Both the Guyana Badminton Association (GBA) & Ansa McAl Badminton Camps concluded on Saturday last. The Camps, which were conducted by National & International Badminton Champion Narayan Ramdhani, who is home on University break from Canada, and he was assisted by Junior Sportswoman of the Year, National & International Champion Priyanna Ramdhani and National Under-19 Champion Akili Haynes. Special mention must also go to Ms. Angelica Alberto who assisted during the Tournament.

The GBA was very happy to see the attraction of participants who took part in both Camps and Narayan gave out a Yonex Racket Free to all who took part to encourage them to continue playing Badminton after the Camps.

On the Final Day, Saturday 13th, a Mini Tournament was played off for both Camps and the results are as Follows:

National Gymnasium Camp:

C-Division Singles:

1st Place: Gianna Ramnarine

2nd Place: Pavani Singh

B-Division Singles:

1st Place: Narayan Goodridge

2nd Place: Amor Drayton

3rd Place: Amani Drayton

4th Place: Darius Joseph

A-Division Singles:

1st Place: Matthew Beharry

2nd Place: Aadesh Hooblall

3rd Place: Samuel Haynes

4th: Place: Mishka Beharry

Marian Academy Camp:

B-Division Singles:

1st Place: Angalie Maharaj

2nd Place: Adam Mohamed

3rd Place: Maxwell Viapree

4th Place: Jaquize Chase

A-Division Singles:

1st Place: Damien Braam

2nd Place: Ruel Rambiriche

3rd Place: Tyra Gomes

4th Place: Parveen Memraj

The GBA would like to thank all who helped to make these Camps a success and a very special thanks to Gabriel Lopes & Ansa McAl.