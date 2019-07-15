Guinness ‘Greatest of the streets’ Georgetown zone Elimination matches off to fantastic start

Latest update July 15th, 2019 12:58 AM
The battles have begun to see who makes the National cut this year for the Georgetown leg of the Guinness Greatest of the Street Competition which took place at the National Cultural Centre’s Tarmac on Saturday night.
The night started off with a nil-all draw between Rising Stars and Good over Evil, which Rising Stars won 1 – 0 on penalty kicks.
After that, Ol Skool Ballers were needled 0 – 1 by Sophia. The decider was scored by Dwayne Lowe in the 15th minute.
In Game 3, Albouystown-B sank Berlin 3 – 0. Moses Grittens opened the scoring in the 4th minute then Melvorn Ross scored a Guinness Goal in the 18th minute to push their side over the line.
Kingston and Broad Street then engaged in a thriller which saw the latter prevail 3 – 4. Broad Scorers were Jimmy Gravesande with a 19th minute Guinness Goal along with Ryan Dowding (5th) and Akeem Sam (12th).
Nigel Denny scored in the 3rd and (GG)-18th but it was not enough to get then the upper hand against the opposition.
Charlotte Street, Leopold Street and Future Stars all pulled of 1 – nil victories against Bent Street, Pike Street and Sophia United, respectively, to advance to the next round.
In the final match of the night, Queen St Tiger Bay won 3 – 1 against Smyth Street. Solomon Austin scored in the 3rd and 18th (GG) minutes to give Tiger Bay the win. Smyth Street’s only goal was scored by Isaiah Reddy.
