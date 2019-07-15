Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts saw 12 repeat offenders in one month

Imagine being locked away in a small room with a filthy mattress to lie on. In that very room, imagine having just a small container in a corner as your makeshift toilet.

Imagine being separated for months, perhaps years, from your loved ones.

As awful as this may be, there are many who make choices that send them, time and again back into a state of incarceration.

The Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts for the past month has seen 12 offenders returning to the courts on new charges.

The majority of these persons found themselves hauled back to the prisoner’s dock in a courtroom for the same offences, which they were sentenced for.

Often times when they return to the courts, the magistrate is left with no choice but to remand them to prison until the hearing and determination of their trial. Sometimes, the offenders plead guilty upon first appearance and are sentenced immediately to prison.

A few weeks ago, Kevin Rose and Shemar Moore were remanded by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan after they appeared before her for the murder of Patrick Fraser called ‘White Boy’.

They had allegedly shot Fraser on May 9, last at Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara, during the course or furtherance of a robbery.

Twenty-three-year-old Moore, who is known as ‘Franky’ was previously charged with a firearm matter, which he is still before the courts for. He was released on April 3, 2019 after serving a nine months sentence for robbery.

Rose was also charged with a firearm matter. He was sentenced to serve four years in prison and was released on April 1, 2019.

Moreover, Jobe Caesar, a 19-year-old national footballer was sentenced to six months in prison by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly who found him guilty of wounding a cop.

The accused was on trial for unlawfully and maliciously wounding Police Corporal Kerry Joseph on September 03, 2018 at East Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

The facts of the charge indicated that on the day in question, Caesar went to visit his girlfriend at the location and he saw the victim there. They got into an argument and while the victim was leaving, the defendant dealt him a cuff to the face.

Caesar is also before the courts for allegedly stealing from his girlfriend and damaging her car valued at $3.5 million. He is before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty for that matter. In addition, he was charged for assaulting his girlfriend.

Meanwhile, Morvin Akeem Mikoo was sent back to prison on a six-month sentence after he stole a cell phone belonging to Travis Rampaul.

On his first appearance before the courts in relation to this matter, he had identified himself as Akeem Bennett and also provided a fictitious address.

After two months of evading the police under his false name, he was hauled back to court where he confessed to the deception.

Mikoo then told the court that he was sentenced to nine months in prison on a simple larceny charge and was only released a short while before the new incident.

The victim and Mikoo had met at a restaurant and Rampaul offered to buy him something to drink and take him for a treat. While out on the treat, Rampaul sent Mikoo on an errand.

However, the accused took that opportunity to steal the victim’s phone and make good his escape.