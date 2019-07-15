FIVE SUSPECTS IN MURDER OF MONEYCHANGER, DAUGHTER…Discovery of getaway car led sleuths to gang

– cops preparing to take suspects to court

In just a few hours, police are likely to bring murder and other charges against individuals they have linked to the henious killing of moneychanger Aaron Latchman and his daughter, Arianna.

Sources close to the case said yesterday that video interviews have been conducted with the suspects and at least two caution statements have been handed over to legal officials.

Police sources have since provided some details on how the case unfolded and what led to the quick breakthrough.

THE CAR

On Saturday, July 6, police were alerted to the presence of an abandoned car in D’urban Backlands.

The vehicle was a white Toyoya Premio, PNN 1642, and detectives also found a false number plate, PVV 5130 in the area.

That proved to be the first vital lead to the identity of the gang that had carried out the brazen killing of the Latchmans, two days earlier.

The vehicle fit the description of the car in which the killers escaped. The ranks also recovered a false number plate, licence number PVV 5130, in the area.

Then police dogs sniffed out a bullet casing and warhead that were in the car.

Provided with the licence number, detectives then easily tracked down the owner of the abandoned car. He allegedly told them an interesting story.

The owner is said to have stated that he took some individuals to North Better Hope, East Coast Demerara the day before the Latchmans were slain.

He said that the passengers exited, left, then returned to the car. The driver also identified one of the individuals to whom he subsequently rented the vehicle.

That led police to the first suspect. The interrogating of that individual, caused a domino effect, which led investigators to four others.

Among those in custody is an Agricola, East Bank Demerara man, who reportedly said that he drove the car to North Better Hope on the day that the Latchmans were slain.

He said that he allegedly remained in the car and heard the gunshots, then saw his accomplices running to the car. Also detained is a Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara youth who allegedly said he ‘cocked’ his firearm at Aaron Latchman, but did not shoot the moneychanger.

One of the key players is a 37-year-old individual called ‘Long Hair’, who allegedly said that he “give them the wuck.” Another suspect is from East Ruimveldt.

At least two other suspects have been previously charged with murder, armed robbery and possession of an illegal firearm.

One lucky break that the lawmen got was the fact that the attackers were unmasked. Security cameras recorded the fleeing killers. Police said that the suspects have now been positively identified.

After being taken back to the scene of the killing, two of the suspects reportedly showed the investigators how they scaled a back fence to enter the Latchmans’ yard.

One bandit entered the house via the back door and shot 18-year-old Arianna.

An accomplice attacked Mr. Latchman and the two men struggled over possession of a moneybag, with the robber dropping his firearm.

The gunman who had shot Arianna allegedly came to the aid of his accomplice and shot Mr. Latchman three times.

After escaping with the bag of cash, the gang, including the alleged mastermind, ‘Long Hair,’ split up the loot at a house in Sophia.

Police are said to be looking for a sixth individual, known as ‘Yankee’, who may have trailed Mr. Latchman from Georgetown, and alerted the gunmen when the moneychanger was heading home.