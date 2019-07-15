ExxonMobil Schools’ futsal tourney CWSS inaugural champions

Latest update July 15th, 2019 12:58 AM
On Saturday, the curtains fell on the first New Era Entertainment (NEE) in collaboration with ExxonMobil, schools’ futsal tournament that was contested amongst institutions in the mining town of Linden.
As expected, the perennially competitive Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School (CWSS) clinched the inaugural championship after earning a hard fought victory over Linden Technical Institute (L.T.I.) in the final via kicks from the penalty mark at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) basketball court.
CWSS prevailed 7-6 and Kevin Dornick was named most valuable player (MVP).
In the third place playoff, Mackenzie High School (M.H.S.) made light work of Linden Foundation 4-1.
CWSS pocketed $600,000 for the win, while LTI carted off $250,000. MHS received $100,000 for their third place finish, while Linden Foundation walked away with $50,000.
All prize money will go towards a project of the schools’ choice.
The NEE promotional group will now switch their focus to their annual Mohamed’s Enterprise/ExxonMobil senior futsal championships, which is set to be launched on Wednesday.
Jul 15, 2019News coming to hand just before press time yesterday shows several Guyanese players moving through to the semi finals in the Junior Caribbean Area Squash Championships (CASA) which started yesterday...
Jul 15, 2019
Jul 15, 2019
Jul 15, 2019
Jul 15, 2019
Jul 15, 2019
The most left-wing party in Europe, in my opinion was Syriza in Greece led by Alexis Tsipras. In 2015, Syria won the general... more
It is pay day. You go the Pay Office and uplift your monthly earnings. As you are walking out, you notice a fellow worker... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The mess resulting from reports that the British Ambassador to the United States, Sir Kim Darroch,... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]