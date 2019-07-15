Exxon Mobil Boys’ & Girls’ U14 Football Tournament… Big wins recorded in latest fixtures

Several teams claimed massive wins when the ExxonMobil Boys’ & Girls’ under-14 Football continued on Saturday at the Ministry of Education (MoE) Ground on Carifesta Avenue. The largest win in the Petra-organised tournament over the weekend was Dolphin Secondary’s 7 – 0 crushing of Tutorial High. Doubles from Jude Charles (2nd, 22nd) and Jequa Cole (12th, 33rd) along with a goal each from Tyreece John, Devon Chance and Ronaldo James secured the win for Dolphin.

Cummings Lodge drubbed Ann’s Grove 6 – 2 earlier in the day. Ann’s Grove were up 2 – 0 compliments of a goal each from Travis Williams and Bryan Wharton but Shiloh Adams’ hat-trick along with Jitzek Martin’s double and a successful strike from Keyshawn Millington paved the way for an intriguing come from behind win.

North Ruimveldt got past Queenstown 5 – 3. The eventual victors took a two-possession lead early and kept the pressure mounting on the opposition. Carlo James and Orlando Dieuy’s doubles along with Emperor Cusbing’s 37th minute goal was enough to overshadow the Queenstown’s effort. Queenstown had a goal each scored by Tishawn Valenzuela, Tywrell Boodhoo and Kempson Spencer.

Plaisance Orphanage’s 4 – 1 win over St John’s saw every goal coming off the efforts of Plaisance. Charran opened the scoring in the 12th minute then Winston Gumar doubled the lead in the 16th minute before Jeremiah Marks scored in the 23rd and 31st minutes. St John’s’ lone goal was an own goal in the 26th minute.