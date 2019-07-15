Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship – Group A ‘Lady Jags’ stun ‘Lady Gombey Warriors’, Jenea Knight’s double, the difference St. Lucia edge Suriname

By Franklin Wilson

A double, one either side of play by exciting ‘Lady Jag’ midfielder Jenea Knight, who plays with Ajax in Canada, guided Guyana to a historical 2-0 win over the more seasoned Bermuda aka ‘Lady Gombey Warriors’ when Group A of the Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship kicked off at the Leonora Track and Field Facility, West Coast Demerara on Saturday night last.

Knight, who represented Guyana last year in the Concacaf Under-15 Women’s Championship in Florida, was one of four debutants for Guyana at this level and they collectively turned a heart-warming display in their first match as a unit; having not had any warm up matches.

And despite, the next generation of senior players showed the nation that they mean business and upstaged their seasoned rivals even though the match was not an easy task by any means. The Bermudans had their moments to shine but were thwarted by the Guyanese which head into their second match of the group this evening against Antigua and Barbuda at the same venue from 20:30hrs.

The other debutants on the night were Serena McDonald, Audrey Narine, Tori De Nobrega and Kiana Khedoo.

The first goal for Guyana was scored in the 29th minute following a good period of dominance by the home team, Knight finishing expertly to send her teammates and the fans on hand into a frenzy.

Mere moments before that, the Lady Jags had scored but it was deemed to be off side by the standing Referee; that moment only energized the Ladies even more and the next run down saw them taking the lead which stood for the reminder of the encounter before being doubled in second half added on time.

Guyana were aggressive in the final third and this brought them numerous corners. Bermuda were forced to make an early substitution when Teyah Lindo came on for fellow midfielder Emily Cabral just after the quarter hour.

Lanky midfielder Tiandi Smith had a golden opportunity to put Guyana up by two minutes after taking the lead but with an open goal at her mercy, she sent her shot well over the cross bar; Zakhari Turner in goal; for Bermuda already out of the picture.

Guyana continued to dictate possession but were matched by their counterparts who showed that they are a good unit as well but were outhustled by the home team. As the minutes went by it was clear that the Bermudans were becoming more and more frustrated given the fact that they were not getting into Guyana’s final third as they would have liked.

Their Coach was even warned by the Referee for overreacting on more than one occasion; summing up their frustration. On the field, the home team continued to do things their way as they consolidated their hold on proceedings.

Even when Smith made way for Tori De Nobrega in the second half, Guyana kept the pressure on, creating numerous chances whilst at the same time, the ‘Lady Gombey Warriors’ sought on every given opportunity to get behind the Guyanese back line which proved more and more elusive.

With the fourth official indicating that there was going to be a minimum of three (3) minutes of added time, Guyana buried their second goal in the 90+2nd minute. Capping off a fine day at the office was Knight who obliged by patting the ball past Turner to her left, sealing a memorable three points for Guyana which sees them at the top of the points table on goal difference above St. Lucia which had earlier defeated Suriname 4-3 in a free flowing clash.

Leading the St. Lucians was Tanika Bernard who blasted a hat-trick in the 28th, 57th and 64th minutes; the other goal was scored by Britanya St Prix when she opened proceedings with the Group’s first goal on 14 minutes.

Responding for Suriname were Orthea Riley with a double (22nd and 76th) and Cady Chin-See-Chong in the 90+7th minute.

Group action will continue this evening at the same venue from 18:00hrs when Bermuda would be chasing their first points coming up against St. Lucia, aiming for another three points. The main attraction brings together Antigua and Barbuda in their first match against the ‘Lady Jags’ from 20:30hrs.