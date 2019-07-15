Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship – Group A ‘Lady Jags’ executed well in final third – Coach Ivan Joseph

Head Coach of the Guyana Under-20 Women’s Team Ivan Joseph, speaking with the media following the ‘Lady Jags’ 2-0 win over Bermuda on Saturday night at the Leonora Track and Field Facility, Leonora, West Coast Demerara said, whilst he is pleased with the effort of his charges, the result could have easily gone either way.

Highlighting that Guyana executed well in the final third, he pointed out that the result could have been 0-0 or 2-2 either way.

“I think if you look at the goals, they were two crosses, two back post frames, you know, I am pleased with the effort but again it could have easily gone the other way. We got physically overwhelmed in the center of the park a little bit and our lack of depth was exposed but hats off to Bermuda, I thought they played a great game and we’re fortunate to come out of here with three points.”

Commenting on the fact that the team was playing as a competitive unit for the first time, Coach Joseph pointed out that there was a lot of pressure on the players but his charge to them was, ‘Play and enjoy the game.”

“About nine or 11 of them were making their international debut and I said you’ll never, ever forget your national debut, when you wear the jersey so enjoy that. And then I said the second thing is, have fun.”

He noted that they are all good footballers: “The beauty of it is that there are three or four of them that have played on a team together in Canada, you’ve got three or four that have been training here in Guyana, so there is a little bit of chemistry but not as a group of eleven.”

The team the Coach said would have taken a moment to celebrate but that soon after it was serious focus on today’s opponent, yesterday being a recovery day. Good performances he said were had from all the players.

Admission to the matches is free of cost and fans are being encouraged to come go out and support the ‘Lady Jags’.

Following this evening’s double header, another is fixed for tomorrow when Antigua & Barbuda will be in action again this time against St. Lucia from 18:00hrs followed by Bermuda against Suriname in the main attraction form 20:30hrs.

On Friday at the same times, Guyana oppose St. Lucia in the feature match with the curtain raiser between Suriname and Antigua & Barbuda. The final match day is set for Sunday with Guyana closing out its quest against Suriname to be preceded by Antigua & Barbuda taking on Bermuda. (Franklin Wilson)