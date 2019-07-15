Latest update July 15th, 2019 12:58 AM

Chunilall, Mohamed hand Regal Masters nine-wicket win over HS Masters

Jul 15, 2019 Sports 0

Mahase Chunilall

A fine unbeaten half century from opener Mahase Chunilall coupled by a four-wicket haul from Fazleem Mohamed guided Regal Masters to a nine-wicket victory over HS Masters when the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc 20-over competition commenced yesterday.
Mohamed grabbed four for 21 from four overs as HS Masters were restricted to 132-6, batting first at the Everest Cricket Club.
Mohamed provided his team with the breakthrough by removing opener Dharam Persaud for 22 which included two fours, after he had put on 58 for the first wicket with V. Kissoon. Mohamed then picked up the wickets of O. Narine (00), Mark Fung (06) and Kissoon to leave the score at 80-4.
Kissoon struck one four and four sixes in scoring 37. Samuel Kingston propped up the total with an unbeaten 42 which contained two fours and four sixes as Saheed Mohamed and Roy Persaud had one wicket each.
Chuniall and fellow opener David Harper anchored the chase with a stand of 111 before the latter was removed by Hanoman Singh for 32 which contained one four and one six. Chunilall continued to play his shots and finished on 75, while Mohendra Arjune made 19 not out with one four and two sixes. Chunilall’s innings was laced with four fours and six sixes and came off 47 balls as Regal Masters finished on 133-1 in 14. 4 overs.

 

