Cadogan excels as Hussain, Pandit Ravi take honours in LGC Appreciation Day tourney

The determination to enjoy themselves at golf and yet win despite wetter conditions than desired, accentuated by a 15-minute heavy downpour during play, saw Troy Cadogan, Aleem Hussain and ‘Pandit Ravi’ Rabindranath Persaud emerge as champions in their respective Flights in the LGC Appreciation Day tournament of Saturday last.

Teeing off at 12:45 p.m. under bright sunshine, some 20 golfers took to the course in expectation of great performances, while appreciating the conditions – well-cut greens, clean bunkers or sand-traps and clear 100 yards cut, though wet, fairways. In attendance as spectators were several members of the Joree family, whose spontaneous and generous contribution of a large water pump early in the week was instrumental in preserving the Course from

being waterlogged.

At the end of the day’s play, in the 0 – 10 Flight, winners were: 1st Aleem Hussain 70/8 and 2nd Mike Mangal 72/10. In the 11 – 18 Flight, 1st was Rabindranath Persaud 72/17 and 2nd William Walker 74/12. William tied with Max Persaud but had a better score on the back 9 and so edged him out of 2nd place. In the 19 – 28 Flight, winners were: 1st Troy Cadogan with a phenomenal 64/26 and 2nd Maxim Mangra 76/22.Winner of the Longest Drive was Parmanand ‘Max’ Persaud.

Club President Aleem Hussain expressed the Club’s Appreciation to the Joree family for their great contribution, as well as to Grouinds staff/caddies Avinash Persaud – who suffered an injured shoulder in the exercise, Jaswan ‘Barney’ Lokhnauth, ‘Basil’ S. Kellawan, Vishnu ‘Mahgo’ Seecharran, Harry ‘Budhu’ Dhanai, being the outstanding persons who worked willingly and tirelessly beyond trhe call of duty to save the Grounds. Without their combined efforts, and the several other members who gave finances and equipment, the Grounds would have been flooded and waterlogged at this time.

Past Club Captain Patrick Prashad noted that Presdient Hussain should also be highly commended for his own tremendous initiative and leadership contribution, as his presence and example were surely the driving and supporting force to the workers, since he also worked barefooted (injuring his foot in the process) and personally operated the pump.

For more information on the LGC, on how to become a member, how to learn the basics of golfing free of charge, how to contribute to the Club, or how to use the facilities, please visit the LGC’s Facebook page at lusignangolfclubor call 220-5660.