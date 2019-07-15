Bikini boxing provide plenty of Entertainment for large crowd Marques shows Ring rust in exhibition against Seon Griffith

Saturday night provided plenty of Entertainment flavoured with Sports and a large and raucous crowd enjoyed every minute of the second annual Bikini Boxing Card staged by New

York-based Guyanese promoter, Seon Bristol of Briso Promotion at the La Famila ground in South Ruimveldt.

During this event which spilled over into the wee hours of Sunday morning, Flyweight pugilist Dexter Marques showcased his boxing skills in Exhibition bouts and the Jackman siblings from Albouystown faced off in the first exhibition bout of the in the ‘real’ Boxing of the night but many who paid $1,000 and $5,000 for VIP were present to see bi

kini clad women going after each other inside a boxing ring.

The exotic looking ladies did not disappoint as they strutted around the ring and tried to outdo each with tantalizing, acrobatic and X-rated body movement to rhythms of blaring dancehall music from the DJ Booth.

Those who paid extra were afforded VIP treatment with waiters from the ‘Balance’ professional waiter services and a free drink from the well-stocked bar and a plate of mouth-watering cuisine.

Among those in attendance under bright moonlight were former Boxer Kenny Bristol, President of the GBA Steve Ninvalle and its technical Director Terrence Poole, who performed the duties of ‘bell ringer’ for the three rounds of a minute each bout for the Bikini boxers who entered the with faces well ‘made-up’ with everything from lipstick to eye lingers, some even had false lashes.

The referee for the Bikini Boxing was Comedian Lo-Lo, with one of the bouts providing much mirth when one of boxers showing long flowing locks, was hit by the balloon like gloves and what was discovered to be weaving was sent flying across the ring to loud laughter from the crowd.

Lo-Lo was forced a say ‘break’ many times prompting the Comedian to scream into the microphone ‘like you girls wanted to kill me tonight with so much -breaking’ I doing’ while the Judges included former Assistant Commissioner George Vyfhuis and Singer Eddy Neblette. The ladies were escorted by a pair of male body builders who provided some Guest posing.

Marques who is preparing for a possible title fight on Boxing Day 2019, when Bris-O Promotions collaborates with the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) to stage a Pro-AM Card which also includes Bikini Boxing, will have to do some work if he wants to resurrect his 19-figths career which started in 2007 at the National Park and includes just two losses.

In his exhibition bout against Seon Griffith, Marques looked a bit Ring rusty from his layoff from the ring, having not fought professionally since January last year.

Younger sister Alisha Jackman again looked the better boxer than her sister Abiola. (Sean Devers)