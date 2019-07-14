Road closure:

Major repairs are being done to the bridge at the Mandela/Homestretch Avnues junction. As a result there are some disruptions to the flow of traffic – no eastbound traffic on Homestretch and no northbound traffic on Mandela into Sherriff Street (from the National Cultural Centre).

Drivers are being asked to use alternative routes (Vlissengen Road, Hadfield St, Durban St, Norton St etc) until further notice.