Policewoman fingered in gang rape cover-up barred from leaving country

The fallout has reportedly begun over allegations that policewomen from one of the Force’s sex crimes units aided in the covering up a series of gang rapes.

Kaieteur News understands that one of the implicated female ranks has been barred from travelling overseas.

The individual reportedly recently retired from the Force and was attempting to go for a vacation in the US.

Another female colleague was removed from the unit that investigates sex crimes and posted to another station.

According to reports, two male ranks accused of aiding in the cover-up were transferred to other police stations.

One individual, a lance corporal, was removed from the Criminal Investigation Department.

The two male ranks are said to be related to one of the alleged rapists.

The policewomen are accused of changing statements of the alleged victims to indicate that they had not identified a policeman’s son and two others as the individuals who gang-raped and robbed them.

The victims are said to have pointed out all three of the individuals.

According to sources, the Force’s handwriting expert is examining the alleged doctored statements.

The victims, all in their teens, claim that the policeman’s son and two others, gang-raped and robbed them earlier this year, after they were duped into going on dates with one gang member who drives a car.

The teens said that although the matter was investigated and the suspects apprehended, only one of the alleged rapists was charged.

They have suggested that policewomen who help in sex crime investigations, and who took their statements, were involved in the cover-up.

Kaieteur News was told that persons close to the alleged rapists gave one victim’s family some $200,000 to avoid prosecution.

According to the claims received by Kaieteur News, the gang moved around with a motorcycle and a car.

The victims were allegedly contacted via WhatsApp and social media.

Dates were allegedly made with the unsuspecting young women, who responded. One of the alleged rapists would pick up the intended victim in a car.

Unknown to the teen, two accomplices of their ‘date’ would be hiding in the car trunk.

The ‘date’ would take the teen to a secluded area, where his accomplices would emerge from the car trunk.

The men would then take turns raping the teen, before relieving her of her cell phone and other valuables.

All the attacks are said to have occurred at secluded areas on East Bank Demerara.

From reports reaching Kaieteur News, the gang slipped up when they contacted another teen, who is a friend of one of the victims.

The young woman allegedly notified the police, who allegedly instructed the intended victim to meet her ‘date’ at a particular location while the ranks lay in wait.

The ‘date’ and his accomplices were arrested when they all turned up at the location.

It is alleged that the investigation took a disturbing turn when the police ranks realised that one of the suspects was the son of a police rank.

While the victims allegedly identified all of the suspects, and also provided statements, only one of the men was charged. He remains on remand.

It is alleged that a female lance corporal and another female colleague, both of whom are attached to a Sexual Offences Unit, changed the victims’ statements to indicate that they had not identified the suspects. They are said to have been aided in the cover-up by a male CID rank who is also related to the policeman’s son.

The family of one girl was reportedly compensated, but relatives of the others have filed complaints.

