Latest update July 14th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

One dead, two critical after SUV, taxi collide

Jul 14, 2019 News 0

There was a vehicle collision on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway last night, resulting in a woman’s death.
Kaieteur News understands that the accident occurred not far from the Soesdyke junction.
One woman died and up to press time two people were critical in hospital.
According to reports, at around 20:00 hrs, a black SUV with license plate PVV 535 was proceeding west from the highway to the Soesdyke junction, while a blue Toyota 212 with license plate HC 2554 was heading east from the junction to the hillside.
Witnesses report seeing the vehicles collide, head-on.
The woman, who was a passenger in the taxi, was declared dead on arrival at the Diamond Hospital. Her body remains there.
Kaieteur News was informed that the others involved were transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.
Of that lot, a 16 year old girl whose lungs collapsed was the second passenger in the taxi. Her condition, at press time, was critical.
No one has been identified.

More in this category

Sports

YBG Championships…. President’s College, Kwakwani, Marian Academy victorious

YBG Championships…. President’s College, Kwakwani, Marian...

Jul 14, 2019

President’s College, Kwakwani Secondary and Marian Academy emerged victorious when the Youth Basketball Guyana/National Schools’ Basketball Festival concluded on Saturday night at the Cliff...
Read More
National Race of Champions RD 2 Luberfiner products for top drivers

National Race of Champions RD 2 Luberfiner...

Jul 14, 2019

Residents appalled at state of Tuschen play ground

Residents appalled at state of Tuschen play

Jul 14, 2019

Minister George Norton and Olympic bronze medalist Michael Parris visit Orealla To present punching bag

Minister George Norton and Olympic bronze...

Jul 14, 2019

Letter to the Sports Editor Jefford Track and Field Classic X is misleading

Letter to the Sports Editor Jefford Track and...

Jul 14, 2019

Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter Ward Cup final set for today

Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter Ward Cup final set...

Jul 14, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Pickpocket investors

    It is pay day. You go the Pay Office and uplift your monthly earnings. As you are walking out, you notice a fellow worker... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019