One dead, two critical after SUV, taxi collide

Latest update July 14th, 2019 12:59 AM
There was a vehicle collision on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway last night, resulting in a woman’s death.
Kaieteur News understands that the accident occurred not far from the Soesdyke junction.
One woman died and up to press time two people were critical in hospital.
According to reports, at around 20:00 hrs, a black SUV with license plate PVV 535 was proceeding west from the highway to the Soesdyke junction, while a blue Toyota 212 with license plate HC 2554 was heading east from the junction to the hillside.
Witnesses report seeing the vehicles collide, head-on.
The woman, who was a passenger in the taxi, was declared dead on arrival at the Diamond Hospital. Her body remains there.
Kaieteur News was informed that the others involved were transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.
Of that lot, a 16 year old girl whose lungs collapsed was the second passenger in the taxi. Her condition, at press time, was critical.
No one has been identified.
