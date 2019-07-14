Guyana delegation heading to Fiji …to commemorate end of indentureship, forced labour

Latest update July 14th, 2019 12:59 AM
A delegation of private individuals will be heading to Lautoka, Fiji, tomorrow where they will be commemorating with others, the end of indentureship and forced labour around the world.
The conference will be hosted for three days by the Global Girmitya Institute (GGI) of Fiji that is headed by Prof. Ganesh Chand, former Vice Chancellor of Fiji National University and current Vice Chancellor of University of Solomon Islands.
Dr. Vishnu Bisram, who is heading the Guyana delegation, in a recent letter to the media, stated that the Fiji conference is one that is inter-disciplinary and inter-ethnic. “It focuses on history and the contemporary reality of migration.”
The political analyst said in his letter that 125 scholars from around the world have submitted abstracts for presentation of papers on a variety of subjects.
These submissions are based on aspects of forced African, Indian, Chinese, and Pacific labour and the impacts of slavery, indentureship, and forced migration in countries.
Dr. Bisram noted that several other conferences are scheduled for the upcoming year. “Conferences are planned in several societies (Fiji, Mauritius, Trinidad, Guyana, South Africa, and India) over the next year to reflect on slavery and indentureship and the current state of the descendants of forced labor.”
