Govt. accepts caretaker status, will restrain exercise of legal authority

Following the Consequential orders and declarations of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) on Friday, the Granger administration said it has accepted that it is in “caretaker” mode. In fact, the Government said it will restrain the exercise of its legal authority.

“This means that while the Government will continue its routine management of the country, it will also address urgent issues that are in the public interest,” the government noted in a statement to the press last evening.

That said, the administration pointed out that Cabinet has not stopped functioning and that Government must continue to provide public services. The government said that the Constitution notes clearly in Article 106 (7) that, notwithstanding its defeat in the National Assembly, the Government shall remain in office and shall hold an election.

In addition to this, the Government said it is prepared to consult with the Opposition on matters which require the agreement of both sides. On that note, the coalition administration said it agrees with the Court that it is of greatest importance that President David Granger and the Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo, conclude the process of appointing a new Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

The Government reminded that it has met with the opposition three times in the past week to “hammer out” the list of six nominees in accordance with the CCJ guidelines.

It noted that that process has not yet been completed and that it intends to continue to approach the matter in a consensual manner, as stipulated by the CCJ. Furthermore, the Government said it is confident that a GECOM Chairman could be appointed in a few days’ time.

The Government said that the appointment of a Chairman of the Elections Commission is an important step in continuing the elections process which has already begun. As such, it said that it remains committed to holding credible elections in the shortest possible time.

The administration said, “It is to be noted that the Elections Commission is responsible for holding elections and not the Executive. GECOM therefore has to advise the President of its readiness to conduct elections.

The Government maintains that credible elections are the hallmark of a democratic state. Credible elections are dependent on, in part, the integrity of the Official List of Electors.”