GNBS TO COMMENCE THE MONITORING OF GOLD JEWELLERY IN 2020

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) is set to commence monitoring of the gold jewellery manufactured and offered for sale by goldsmiths and jewelers. This monitoring will commence in January 2020, and will be based on the requirements of the National Standard Specification for Gold Articles (GYS 50:2010), which is a compulsory standard.

All goldsmiths and jewelers are required to possess a copy of the National Standard, which will help them to understand the requirements and modify their businesses and products to ensure compliance.

In addition, commencing 2020, these stakeholders will be required to register annually with the GNBS; and facilitate routine inspections at their sale outlets.

During inspections, Inspectors of the GNBS will examine jewellery offered for sale for compliance to labelling requirements stipulated by the standard. Samples would be routinely tested to verify the quality of the jewellery based on what is declared on the label.

For example, if a piece of jewellery is labelled 14 Karats (K), it will be tested to verify that it is the same.

For manufacturers of gold jewellery, complying with the requirements of the Gold standard will prevent fraud and deception arising from misleading labels. The standard gives guidance to manufacturers and helps them to provide adequate labelling information.

Consumers can also benefit when jewelers implement the standard, as during purchases they will be guided by labels affixed to the jewellery. In addition, when jewelers and goldsmiths across Guyana conform to the standard, consumers are able to access the right quality of gold articles, and overtime, gain confidence in the fact that they are receiving value for their money.

Finally, during the months of July and August 2019, the GNBS will be conducting a series of awareness sessions on the requirements of the National Standard for Goldsmiths and Jewelers.

The first in the series of session will be held in Georgetown of Wednesday July 17, 2019 from 13:00h at the Regency Suits, Hadfield Street,Georgetown. Other sessions are scheduled for Region 2, 3, 5, 6, and 7 and further details will be communicated to all stakeholders directly or via the press. It is important that goldsmiths and jewelers attend and participate in these sessions to know what is required of them as the GNBS works to standardize the industry.

For further information, please contact the GNBS on telephone numbers: 219-0065 or 219-0066 or visit the GNBS website: www.gnbsgy.org