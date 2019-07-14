A listless country

However one examines the ship of state that is Guyana, it lists heavily with its stern titled heavenward. Neither propeller nor rudder. Neither commonsense nor wisdom manifested, as both the opposition and government deliberate on how to outwit the other through submitting lists that had one thing in common: total nonstarters, absolutely disagreeable. Regional jurists just ordered LOCAL political content to resolve.

From both sides came knownhardliners; the unbelievable; and presentable but fragile candidates. There was no overpowering candidate(s); but a listless score of the unacceptable.

The lists are red herrings; the court says do something different: COMPROMISE. Neither position should be dismissed, as there is much merit. That is, until it is recognized by the thinking in this country that leaders have neither interest nor patience for such guidance or result.

The lists are a sick joke, pure and simple. They represent nothing; not even strawmen and women of some fiber. Unless there is intent towards consensus, there may be no elections until next year, given the looming specter of more blood feuds and death rattles over another list: eligible voters.

Political leaders have been serious and inflexible in pursuing their own customary, divisive objectives. Concerned and conscientious citizens, who care should take the initiative to register high degrees of objection with political leaders and political groups, over their insistence on taking country and people to hell in a hand basket.

Local politicians should not be given a free and unchallenged hand to play reckless games with 750,000 citizens, and their futures. Differing voices and messages must be raised. NOW!

A major problem is that neither intense nor sustained pressure is brought to bear on the politicians; unsurprisingly, they deliver only the self-serving and divisive. This has served Guyana poorly. The politicians don’t care; they answer to no one. They answer each other with ultimatums to one another. Other than isolated commentators, there is no credible source worthy of the listening, even any responding.

Thus, narrow-minded Guyanese politicians deliver the usual; that is, to serve the kind of menu (lists) that the Guyanese racial divide is sure to fall for and take a side. They know their target audiences well: shovel them any swill and they swallow. It is why the constructive insulate themselves from the vulgarities.

Wise folks have articulated that they know nothing (and do not wish to know anything) about lists and associated matters. Through those walling-off and distancing devices, people record disgust; refuse to relate; and suffocate awareness.

Because awareness means having thought or opinion; and opinion invariably is construed as taking a side, which can be demeaning and endangering. Reasonable people are so angry and dispirited that they want to be nowhere near what is perceived to be the customary political shabbiness and political ugliness, which are intensifying.

Now while such a stance is understandable, this truth should be accepted: dissociation and dismissiveness may mean something in the short-term; but when circumstances deteriorate (and they will) in the long-term, self-inflicted ignorance and seeming neutrality means nothing before the raw, naked passions of reckless, infuriated Guyanese. Something has to give. Foreigners cannot be left to do the heavy lifting alone.

Thoughtful, well-meaning Guyanese have to have some skin in the game; or else it is surrendering to the perils of extremists and lunatics. Civil society is not recognized; once powerful trade unions are on the margins; and the private sector is not credible. That leaves the religious bodies. Frankly speaking, they are not the most unaligned or unbiased sets of agents; political baggage is part of the territory. Religious leaders must lead the way in finding a way they cannot be left to self-serving politicians.

Committed patriots must take a univocal stance now.