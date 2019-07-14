A drink can solve Guyana’s problems

When people don’t drink dem is de ones who does find demself in all kind of problems. A man who does drink does suddenly see de whole world as clear as day.

Problems that does bother him does go away. Is de likker does do that. Of course, likker does mek some people strong. Dem boys see a man try to push down a house when he had nuff likker in he system. That is a man who can tekover de whole world. He can fight an army.

Of course, de next morning is anodda story. Some people does get headache and some don’t want to wake up again but fuh sure, whatever problems dem had dem solve all when dem was drinking.

Soulja Bai don’t drink and Jagdeo don’t drink. Is de first time in de history of de country that de president and de Opposition Leader don’t drink. When Burnham was president and Jagan was de Opposition Leader at least one of dem use to drink.

This continue. Even when Hoyte was president de Opposition Leader use to tek a smile. But these days neither Soulja Bai nor Jagdeo does drink and that is why dem can’t solve any problem.

When dem been to de CCJ de Judges watch de two of dem but is just that dem judges couldn’t mek an order fuh dem two to tek a drink.

Is funny to see dem at social function. De diplomats does serve drinks but de two of dem does mek de people go to expense to buy coconut water. Dem boys hear de CCJ judges inviting de two of dem to come to de court.

De judges got rum, vodka, Hennessey and brandy. Dem ain’t buying beer because it cheap and big politicians don’t drink cheap things. That is why de CCJ inviting dem two big men to sit down and drink.

Dem boys sure that by de time dem tek two shots Guyana gun get GECOM chairman and a date fuh de elections.

Talk half and get Soulja Bai and Jagdeo to tek a drink.