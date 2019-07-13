Young Guyanese athlete Harrison making waves in the US Joins Brown, Daley, Durcan as June Athletes of the Month

Latest update July 13th, 2019 12:59 AM

Eight-year-old overseas based Guyanese; Alpha Harrison of Brooklyn, New York has been selected as the USATF New York Youth Athlete of the Month for June 2019 after some outstanding performances.

In the New York Junior Olympic Championships that was constested on the weekend on June 15-16, Harrison won the 100m (14.40s) and the 200m in (30.20s), while finishing second in the 400m with a time of 1m 15s.
On June 22nd in the Youth Challenge Series, the youngster completed the sprint double again with a time of 14.71s in the 100m and 31.52 in the 200m.At the USATF Youth Championship in North Carolina that was contested from June 25-30, Harrison won the 200m in 29.69seconds, a new record for the USATF New York Zone. In the 400m he finished second with 1m 8s which was also a record time for his zone. He capped off the Youth Championship with a 14.58s performance in the 100m that was good enough to see the young Guyanese finish second in the race.
Harrison joins Tai Brown, 19, Lisa Daley, 49, and Ciara Durcan, 16, as the other Athletes of the month. (USATF website)

 

 

