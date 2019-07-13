Latest update July 13th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

YBG-NSBF Finals tonight at CASH

Jul 13, 2019 Sports 0

The respective finals of Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) National Schools’ Basketball Festival (NSBF) National Playoffs, tips off tonight at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) on Homestretch Avenue, with Kwakwani featuring in each of the respective three matches.

The Kwakwani female Basketball team for National Schools tournament was among those present at Gymnasium on Saturday night.

In the under-18 final, six-time champion Kwakwani Secondary will face first time finalist President’s College, who will try to become the first East Coast team to win the under-18 championship.In the girls’ division final, two-time defending female champion, Marian Academy, will try to hold off a very talented Kwakwani Secondary, but will have to do so without the service of MVP Point Guard Jada Mohan, who has recently migrated.

The Kwakwani under-14 boys team.

St. Stanislaus College (Saints) will try to continue their fairytale run all the way to championship against the super talented Kwakwani under-14 team.
The 14th edition of the National School Basketball Festival is sponsored by Edward B Beharry and Company Ltd, Banks DIH, Exxon Mobil, the National Sports Commission, Bounty Ltd and John Fernandes Ltd.

 

 

 

More in this category

Sports

Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter Ward Cup final to be played tomorrow Dennis Edwards and Sparta Family sponsors’ day’s activity

Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter Ward Cup final to be played tomorrow...

Jul 13, 2019

Dennis Edwards and the Sparta Family are the sponsors of tomorrow final day of competition in the Hamilton Green Inter Ward/Village 9-a-side Knockout Football Tournament which will conclude with...
Read More
WIFBSC Team to 150th Imperial Meeting getting ready to fire from July 18 in the UK

WIFBSC Team to 150th Imperial Meeting getting...

Jul 13, 2019

Young Guyanese athlete Harrison making waves in the US Joins Brown, Daley, Durcan as June Athletes of the Month

Young Guyanese athlete Harrison making waves in...

Jul 13, 2019

YBG-NSBF Finals tonight at CASH

YBG-NSBF Finals tonight at CASH

Jul 13, 2019

AL Sport & Tour Promotions NSC Cobenna Memorial Schools Windball Cricket Ketley and Winfer Gardens in winners row in latest action

AL Sport & Tour Promotions NSC Cobenna...

Jul 13, 2019

NSC “Teach Them Young” basketball set for July 22 NSC Table Tennis camp commence same day

NSC “Teach Them Young” basketball set for...

Jul 13, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • No solution in sight

    The Guyana Bar Association has issued a strong condemnation of statements purported to have been made by a member of the... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019