YBG-NSBF Finals tonight at CASH

Latest update July 13th, 2019 12:59 AM
The respective finals of Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) National Schools’ Basketball Festival (NSBF) National Playoffs, tips off tonight at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) on Homestretch Avenue, with Kwakwani featuring in each of the respective three matches.
In the under-18 final, six-time champion Kwakwani Secondary will face first time finalist President’s College, who will try to become the first East Coast team to win the under-18 championship.In the girls’ division final, two-time defending female champion, Marian Academy, will try to hold off a very talented Kwakwani Secondary, but will have to do so without the service of MVP Point Guard Jada Mohan, who has recently migrated.
St. Stanislaus College (Saints) will try to continue their fairytale run all the way to championship against the super talented Kwakwani under-14 team.
The 14th edition of the National School Basketball Festival is sponsored by Edward B Beharry and Company Ltd, Banks DIH, Exxon Mobil, the National Sports Commission, Bounty Ltd and John Fernandes Ltd.
Jul 13, 2019Dennis Edwards and the Sparta Family are the sponsors of tomorrow final day of competition in the Hamilton Green Inter Ward/Village 9-a-side Knockout Football Tournament which will conclude with...
Jul 13, 2019
Jul 13, 2019
Jul 13, 2019
Jul 13, 2019
Jul 13, 2019
Freddie Kissoon If the leadership of APNU+AFC can be barefaced enough to say that the CCJ ruling on the GECOM chairmanship... more
The Guyana Bar Association has issued a strong condemnation of statements purported to have been made by a member of the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In his three and a half years as Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres has proved... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]