YBG-NSBF Finals tonight at CASH

The respective finals of Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) National Schools’ Basketball Festival (NSBF) National Playoffs, tips off tonight at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) on Homestretch Avenue, with Kwakwani featuring in each of the respective three matches.

In the under-18 final, six-time champion Kwakwani Secondary will face first time finalist President’s College, who will try to become the first East Coast team to win the under-18 championship.In the girls’ division final, two-time defending female champion, Marian Academy, will try to hold off a very talented Kwakwani Secondary, but will have to do so without the service of MVP Point Guard Jada Mohan, who has recently migrated.

St. Stanislaus College (Saints) will try to continue their fairytale run all the way to championship against the super talented Kwakwani under-14 team.

The 14th edition of the National School Basketball Festival is sponsored by Edward B Beharry and Company Ltd, Banks DIH, Exxon Mobil, the National Sports Commission, Bounty Ltd and John Fernandes Ltd.