WIFBSC Team to 150th Imperial Meeting getting ready to fire from July 18 in the UK

The West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council (WIFBSC) 11-member team to the 150th Imperial Meeting of the National Rifle Association (United Kingdom) in Bisley is rearing and ready to take on the rest of the world from July 18th, next.

With sponsorship from a number of entities and individuals they were able to produce a Team Jacket for this historical event. According to Adjutant of the Team, Guyanese based USA shooter, Sigmund Douglas, he is happy with the response to the request by all towards producing the jacket.

“I would like to, on behalf of the team to thank all those companies and individuals that have contributed to this project. This team would strive to do its best in the competition which would be tough but we will persevere.”

The companies contributing are Industrial Safety Supplies Inc., Crown Mining Supply and Concept Innovation Security Inc. The individuals are Mahendra Persaud, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ret’d) Paul Slowe, President of the WIFBSC Major (ret’d) D. John Nelson JP, Norris Gomez, David Dummont, Lindley Scott, Carl Reid, Nelson Simmons, Wilbur along with the New York based trio of, David Lam, Lamart Williams and Abraham Araya.

Guyanese Lennox Braithwaite will perform duties as Captain of the team; himself along with John Fraser (Guyanese/USA based), Anderson Perry (Antigua & Barbuda), Rev. Olsen Daniels (Antigua & Barbuda) along with Douglas would be arriving in the UK next Wednesday while another Guyanese, Dylan Fields would be departing on Sunday.

Perry and Daniels would be making their respective debut at Bisley. Already in England are Trinidad and Tobago duo of Norris Gomez and Michael Perez (drafted in last week) as well as the UK based pair of Chalkie White (St. Kitts & Nevis), Caroline Gomez (Trinidad and Tobago).