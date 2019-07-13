TSU rank shot and robbed

A Tactical Services Unit rank was shot in the back and leg at around 05:00 hrs yesterday, during a robbery attempt near Costello Housing Scheme, Greater Georgetown.

Police identified the rank as Constable Shane Tobin, 26.

According to one report, Tobin, who was out of uniform and unarmed, had parked his car in the area before visiting a friend. He later left the friend’s home and was heading back to his car when two men attacked him.

Constable Tobin fled into a yard, but the robbers cornered him and shot him in the back and leg. They reportedly then relieved him of his cell phone and a small amount of cash before escaping.

The wounded policeman managed to stop a taxi which took him to the Georgetown Public Hospital. He is reportedly listed as stable.