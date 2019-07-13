Soulja Bai, Jagdeo got problems; dem don’t drink

When li’l children get a problem, de first thing dem does do is run to Mammy or Daddy to complain. If Mammy or Daddy tell dem to go and behave, one does feel he ain’t get satisfaction suh he does sometimes do some stupid thing.

But dem boys also know odda children who does complain to Mammy because dem expect de old lady to solve all dem problems. Dat is wha happen wid dem politicians in Guyana. From de start, Basil de Willie seh how de CCJ can’t tell Soulja Bai wha to do. It don’t have dat power.

Yet when de same CCJ talk ‘bout handing down consequential orders, some people believe de CCJ woulda call pon Soulja Bai to hold elections. Imagine dat ain’t happen and people vex. Dem expect a mountain and dem get a mouse hill.

But Guyana is a place wheh some people don’t accept certain answers or tek things when de decision go against dem. Nuff man tek de law into dem own hands when things ain’t go in dem favour. It happen all over de country.

Dem boys seh dat is wha people talking ‘bout. But de consequences really serious. Things like dat could set back a country. De disturbances of more than fifty years ago still lef some bruises pon Water Street.

De days when people use to have an ordinary glass window dat allow window-shopping done because of things like violence. Everybody either put down shutters or grills. People even refuse to walk certain places at certain times. All dat helping to bruk up de country.

Dem leaders not doing something and dem boys know is what. If dem use to chase ladies, then when dem meet dem woulda compare notes. Then dem woulda settle down to de business at hand, like appointing a GECOM Chairman.

Dem don’t even drink alcohol, suh dem boys can’t expect to see anything good. If dem was tekking a drink together, dem woulda feel mellow and mek some decision even if it was a simple decision dat somebody woulda regret. Better yet, dem coulda smoke some weed.

Dat is why dem boys seh politicians who don’t drink should not go near any elections.

Talk half and help Soulja Bai and Jagdeo get high.