Police ranks and relatives benefit from Medical Outreach

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) as well as their family members benefitted from a health fair held exclusively for them on Thursday at the tarmac of the Training Centre, under the theme, “Promoting and Fostering Healthy Habits for Long Life”. It was collaboration between the Ministry of Public Health and the GPF.

The GPF is celebrating its 180th anniversary, and has a long list of activities planned, including church services, domino competitions, a swim meet, a route march, concerts and even sports.

Ms. Iodelle Watson, the Force’s Health Promotion and Public Relations Officer, welcomed all those in attendance to the activity, advising them to take full advantage of the services offered as they were all free and would prove beneficial to their well-being.

A large number of ranks from all of the various departments of the Force turned up to the event. Among the services offered were HIV Testing, Mental Counselling, BMI Testing, Vaccination, Dental Check Ups and Blood Sugar Testing. They were administered by persons from the Public Health Ministry.

Men’s Health in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health administered a lecture on the said topic. The focal point was to raise awareness on a number of issues men tend to downplay or ignore like depression, basic hygiene, nutrition, as well as sexual and reproductive health.

Deputy Superintendent Jewel Hayles-Sullivan, who is also the Police Welfare Officer, said that she was very happy to see the turnout of ranks, which made the event a great success.

Also in attendance at the event was Senior Superintendent and Deputy Force Training Officer, Mr. Fizal Karimbaksh, who took time to visit the various booths and spoke with representatives from the Health Ministry.

The Medical Outreach is part of the Force’s Welfare Department’s overall goal to ensure that members of the Force are fit and healthy and have access to quality healthcare.